Fighter Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik Roshan's movie gains momentum, crosses ₹325 crore mark worldwide
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film ‘Fighter’ has collected ₹197 crore net in India within its 18-day run.
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film, ‘Fighter’, was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film ‘Fighter’ that was made on a budget of ₹250 crore gained momentum over the weekend.
