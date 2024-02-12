Hello User
Next Story
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik Roshan's movie gains momentum, crosses 325 crore mark worldwide

Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film ‘Fighter’ has collected 197 crore net in India within its 18-day run.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film ‘Fighter’ collection picked up over the weekend as it amassed 197 crore net in India within its 18-day run.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film, ‘Fighter’, was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film ‘Fighter’ that was made on a budget of 250 crore gained momentum over the weekend.

Siddharth Anand directorial and film managed to collect 197 crore net in India within its 18-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 18, February 11, the film raked in 4.1 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates. The film collected 3.65 crore on Saturday i.e. on Day 17 bringing its weekend collection to 7.75 crore.

The film managed to rake in 231.5 crore gross collection in India with overseas collection totalling to 93.5 crore and taking the worldwide collection to 325 crore. Considering week 2, the film's collection during second week totals to 41 crore.

The movie attained an overall 30.05 percent occupancy for its Hindi version on Sunday, February 11. On Republic Day, the film had amassed the highest collection, 39.5 crore which was significantly higher than its release day numbers when the collection stood at 22.5 crore. During its first week, the movie managed to mint 146.5 crore.

The protagonist, Hrithik Roshan, is portrayed as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky.

The story revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. This counter-airstrike targeted the alleged largest camp of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles in the movie. ‘Fighter’ marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

