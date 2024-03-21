Fighter movie OTT release: After minting ₹358.83 crore, Hrithik-Deepika’s entertainer starts streaming online
Fighter movie OTT release: It was the first time Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone came together as the leading pair in a Bollywood movie.
Fighter movie OTT release: Riding on the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand released his next film, Fighter. This action movie, produced by Marflix and Viacom 18 Studios, was released on the eve of Republic Day 2024. It was the first time Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone played the lead roles together in a Bollywood film.