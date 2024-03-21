Fighter movie OTT release: It was the first time Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone came together as the leading pair in a Bollywood movie.

Fighter movie OTT release: Riding on the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand released his next film, Fighter. This action movie, produced by Marflix and Viacom 18 Studios, was released on the eve of Republic Day 2024. It was the first time Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone played the lead roles together in a Bollywood film.

Made for a hefty ₹250 crore, the fighter flick took to the skies and soared past expectations. According to Sacnilk, it raked in ₹254.83 crore domestically and an additional ₹104 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to a successful ₹358.83 crore

The director, Siddharth Anand, has plans on a Fighter sequel according to Pinkvilla. However, he'll hold off on filming it until after the release of the highly awaited Tiger vs Pathaan, which reunites Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on screen.

Though designed for the big screen, the action packed film is now available for you to enjoy at home! You can watch it on Netflix since its OTT release on March 21 at midnight.

Fighter movie plot Terrorist Azhar Akhtar is planning an attack on the Indian Air Force base in Srinagar. The "Air Dragons" team is tasked with thwarting the plan. Group Captain Rakesh "Rocky" Jai Singh is leading the team. The skilled pilots in the team comprise Patty (Hrithik), who has a troubled past, and Minni (Deepika), who has feelings for him.

Following an attack in Pulwama by Akhtar, India counters with a strike in Balakot. It leads to a Pakistani retaliation. Some team members get captured. Patty is suspended for not following orders. He later joins a rescue mission for the captured soldiers.

