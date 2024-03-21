Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Fighter movie OTT release: After minting 358.83 crore, Hrithik-Deepika’s entertainer starts streaming online

Fighter movie OTT release: After minting ₹358.83 crore, Hrithik-Deepika’s entertainer starts streaming online

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Fighter movie OTT release: It was the first time Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone came together as the leading pair in a Bollywood movie.

Fighter movie OTT release: The Bollywood movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Fighter movie OTT release: Riding on the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand released his next film, Fighter. This action movie, produced by Marflix and Viacom 18 Studios, was released on the eve of Republic Day 2024. It was the first time Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone played the lead roles together in a Bollywood film.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video launches 69 new titles: Mirzapur Season 3, Ranveer Singh’s Don 3, Kartik Aaryan’s new movie, and more

Made for a hefty 250 crore, the fighter flick took to the skies and soared past expectations. According to Sacnilk, it raked in 254.83 crore domestically and an additional 104 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to a successful 358.83 crore

The director, Siddharth Anand, has plans on a Fighter sequel according to Pinkvilla. However, he'll hold off on filming it until after the release of the highly awaited Tiger vs Pathaan, which reunites Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on screen.

Also Read: ‘So elegant and beautiful’: When Shah Rukh Khan met Kate Middleton, Prince William

Though designed for the big screen, the action packed film is now available for you to enjoy at home! You can watch it on Netflix since its OTT release on March 21 at midnight.

Fighter movie plot

Terrorist Azhar Akhtar is planning an attack on the Indian Air Force base in Srinagar. The "Air Dragons" team is tasked with thwarting the plan. Group Captain Rakesh "Rocky" Jai Singh is leading the team. The skilled pilots in the team comprise Patty (Hrithik), who has a troubled past, and Minni (Deepika), who has feelings for him.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: From Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 to HanuMan

Following an attack in Pulwama by Akhtar, India counters with a strike in Balakot. It leads to a Pakistani retaliation. Some team members get captured. Patty is suspended for not following orders. He later joins a rescue mission for the captured soldiers.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.