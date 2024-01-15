Ahead of the Republic Day celebration, heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is receiving a massive response from the public.

After the release of the new trailer of the action movie, social media users applauded the two stars and movie makers. Many even declared the movie the next Bollywood blockbuster. It showcases Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan as Indian Air Force pilots engaged in an airstrike operation against Pakistan.

The movie revolves around the Balakot airstrike that was done by the Indian Armed Forces in the vicinity of the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The airstrike was done against the alleged biggest camp of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in retaliation to a terror attack in J&K. The terror attack took the lives of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

"#FighterTrailer DEMANDS to REPEAT VEWING , it has the POTENTIAL TO EXPLODE AT THE BOX OFFICE THIS REPUBLIC DAY WEEK !!

GREAT VISUALS + PATRIOTIC ELEMENTS LIKE NEVER BEFORE + CLAP WORTHY DIALOGUES," wrote one user on X.