Ahead of the Republic Day celebration, heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is receiving a massive response from the public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the release of the new trailer of the action movie, social media users applauded the two stars and movie makers. Many even declared the movie the next Bollywood blockbuster. It showcases Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan as Indian Air Force pilots engaged in an airstrike operation against Pakistan.

The movie revolves around the Balakot airstrike that was done by the Indian Armed Forces in the vicinity of the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The airstrike was done against the alleged biggest camp of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in retaliation to a terror attack in J&K. The terror attack took the lives of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"#FighterTrailer DEMANDS to REPEAT VEWING , it has the POTENTIAL TO EXPLODE AT THE BOX OFFICE THIS REPUBLIC DAY WEEK !!

GREAT VISUALS + PATRIOTIC ELEMENTS LIKE NEVER BEFORE + CLAP WORTHY DIALOGUES," wrote one user on X.

"Adrenaline rush after this scene," wrote another user on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Any film looks deadlier when you choose a villain who can look more fierce & competitive to lead hero #FighterTrailer give us the glimpses of how we responded on PULWAMA ATTACK & showed pak d level of who's actual father Indian air force got tributed by Whole team," wrote another X user.

Originally scheduled for a September 2022 release, the film experienced delays and was rescheduled to January 2023, aligning with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan," another film directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Deepika Padukone. Subsequently, the release date was further shifted to September 2023 before ultimately settling on the current date in 2024.

