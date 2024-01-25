Bollywood movie Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, has been released in theatres. The first big-star Hindi entertainer of the year stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Let’s take a look at the early reviews posted by viewers.

“Fighter is an absolute entertainer with top notch action sequences that will keep u on the edge of your seats . Hrithik Roshan has dropped an absolute banger on the very beginning of 2024," posted one viewer.

“The best movie till date on Indian Airforce. Watch it in 4d with Superb background music. Mission conducted by Indian Air Force will give you goosebumps in 4d. It's a king size entertainer…Excellent Movie, extraordinary Stunt sequence, strong story script, action delivery is wonderful," wrote one viewer.

Many viewers appreciated the aerial action sequences in the movie.

“Fighter is the never seen before aerial action interwoven with patriotism, though on a one line story. Hrithik Roshan is master of this genre and once again proves his mettle. Deepika Padukone is now in her best phase of her career and can do no wrong…Fighter Movie is a sure shot SUPERHIT and has potential to be Hrithik Roshan's biggest grosser," wrote another.

“One of the best action movie ever. Hrithik's performance is outstanding. Every actors give their best. Superb direction & very good story," a viewer wrote.

“Hrithik Roshan Sir Brilliant performance he proved any genre movie he will do it. Deepika Padukone Very attractive and best actress his acting was fabulous. Sidharth Anand Sir First Air Battle But He Is Best Director. War , Paathan And This So Fantastic. Go and watch this movie," posted another viewer.

“A powerful entertainer with patriotism plus aerial war ....never seen in hindi movies plus superb acting of all the stars..Anil Kapoor is at its best performance...must watch in 3D...five star performance," came from another.

Better than Pathaan

One viewer feels the movie is better than Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan movie, also directed by Siddharth Anand, was the first big-star Hindi entertainer of 2023. It ended years of drought in Bollywood's movie business.

“What a excellent movie more better than pathaan seriously movie every engaged please watch hirtik sir lead role acting is brilliant deepika is every sexy movie fighter is hit 2024," wrote another.

