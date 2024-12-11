DK Goel's fury was immediate upon hearing a question on FIITJEE's investment, leading to an explosive outburst.

In an anger fit taken too far, coaching institute FIITJEE's chairman DK Goel, shouts at and abuses an employee during an official online meeting. But the abuses were not limited to how “sh*t" of a person the Thane employee of the company was; Goel had started abusing the employee's mother in the process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The chairman of FIITJEE is encountering significant backlash from online communities following the widespread circulation of a video clip from a virtual meeting with centre heads on social media platforms.

In the viral video uploaded on Reddit, a staff member from the Thane branch raised a question about the company’s recent investment of ₹142 crore in the Edtech industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DK Goel's fury was immediate upon hearing the question, leading to an explosive outburst. Even the staff member's reminder that the information was public did little to calm him, as he unleashed a barrage of severe remarks.

Here's what he said: In the clip, Goel can be heard shouting: “Useless people… what kind of sh*t people are these? You know the name of your father, the person who has written this? Nonsense. Go ask your mother who your father is. Nonsense people."

He then became even more agitated, demanding, “Who is this bl**dy person? Throw him out of Mumbai!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Agar baap ki aulaad hai toh prove (about the investment). Ku**e ki aulad. Your mother must be from the red-light area," Goel said while challenging the employee to “go and complain to the court that I said this".

“Mumbai has gone to dogs!" he remarked.

Watch the clip here: Note: Strong language is used. Viewer discretion is advised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another attendee tried to intervene, and suggested Goel to remain calm and address the issue politely. However, this only escalated the situation as the chairman responding by calling the person “b*stards".

“Indecency ki hadd hai (this is the limit of indecency). Whoever this person is, I don’t want to see him in FIITJEE," he said.

This outburst comes at a time when reports have claimed the company is not paying its teacher's salary from February 2023. Initially FIITJEE said it will give them salary when company will be more financially stable, but later, were told that they are the fault that the company was doing badly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FIITJEE also allegedly threatened teachers that if they leave, they will have to pay for the damage they have done to company.

Here's how netizens reacted: Appalled by the viral video clip, netizens called out the chairman's “toxic behaviour" and said, “This is completely unacceptable in any professional setting."

“A chairman should lead with respect, not abuse. His behaviour is appalling," a user said, while another highlighted that he “talks like a scam call center guy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Man they are not even giving salary and then when the employee ask's for the salary they just start abusing them my mom works there too," said another user.

Shifting the focus on his abuses to the employee's mother, a user said, “What an absolute trash of a person, how can he degrade someone's mother in this way!"

“par uski mummy ne kya kara. usko gali de raha hai," said another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}