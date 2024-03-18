IRS officer Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia slammed coaching institute FIITJEE for a controversial ad targeting a student's performance, calling it a ‘new low’ and accusing the institute of belittling a girl child and exploiting sensitive issues like student suicides.

A recent advertisement by the prominent coaching institute FIITJEE has drawn sharp criticism from IRS officer Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia for its controversial content targeting a former student's performance. The advertisement, published on the front page of a newspaper, claimed that the student's performance declined after she left FIITJEE and joined another institute, referred to as an "EVIL Institute from Kota (now in Delhi) with a history of suicides."

Posting the advertisement on X, Bhatia expressed her dismay at FIITJEE's tactics, tagging the institute and stating, "A new low in advertisements. You are posting the picture of a child saying that she performed badly because she left your institute!" She condemned the coaching institute for "claiming superiority by belittling a girl child" and deemed the advertisement "disgusting."

Bhatia further criticized FIITJEE for using the term "history of suicides" in reference to the other institute, calling it a "shameful" and "cheap" tactic, especially given the sensitive issue of student suicides in Kota. She emphasized that such incidents concern the entire educational community and should not be exploited for advertising purposes.

The IRS officer also raised concerns about the undue pressure such advertisements could place on students and called upon the Education Ministry and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani to take note of these "advertising malpractices." Bhatia asserted that “no institute has the right to shame students to claim its superiority."

In the controversial advertisement, FIITJEE traced the student's performance history while at the institute and claimed that she could have scored a perfect 100 NTA score in JEE-Mains 2024 if she had remained with them, dismissing the contribution of the "EVIL institute" as negative.

Meanwhile, Sridhar Vembu, said, "India has to get out of this ultra-competitive exam pressure on children and young adults. This is one area where I would *not* learn from East Asia but instead learn from Finland which has a superb state-funded educational system that serves every child without such competitive insanity."

“Intense pressure at a young age all too often destroys talent and creates zombified adults. It is the rat race to extinction. Intense competition is for companies serving a market and for sports, not for children in education," Vembu added.

“As an employer, we have pledged to not even consider academic credentials. We are also investing in educational alternatives that are inspired by Finland," as per Vembu.

