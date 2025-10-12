Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress for Jigra at Filmfare 2025, but netizens say 'she’ll never be likeable'

The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards took place on Saturday at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad, and was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul. The event featured performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon, S, and Kajol, among others.

Which films and actors won major awards? Laapataa Ladies won the Best Film award, taking home 13 trophies and matching the record previously held by Gully Boy. Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male), while Alia Bhatt won Best Actress.

Why did Alia Bhatt’s win spark reactions on social media? Alia Bhatt received the Best Actress award for her role in Jigra, prompting a plethora of reactions on Reddit. Many were curious why she did not attend the event; Karan Johar accepted the award on her behalf. Some users praised her win, while others questioned it. Alia has previously bagged the Black Lady for Highway (critics' award), Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

A uesr wrote: "Hahahhahahahaha and she didn't even show up to the event. Karan accepted the award on her behalf. This shit is hilarious."

“I want to know from Alia Bhatt fans if they genuinely are happy with her winning… i don't even hate her but with these things i feel like they are making people dislike her more,” another said.

“Ahh. The Alia award goes to Alia. What a surprising turn of events,” a third user said.

“What about Yami Gautam?? She delivered a hit film with good performance. Why flop film actor is getting award?," a fourth user said.

“Things like these is the reason she will never be likeable no matter how big she becomes as an actress,” another wrote.

Best Actor in Leading Role Female – Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Critics' Award for Best Actor Male – Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Critics' Award for Best Actor Female – Pratibha Rannta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Female – Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Male – Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics' Award for Best Film – Shoojit Sircar (I Want To Talk)

Best Debut Actor Female – Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Actor Male – Lakshya (Kill)

Best Debut Director – Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express), Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Best Action – Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

Best Screenplay – Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story – Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)

Best Dialogue – Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Album – Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics – Prashant Pandey (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Male – Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Female – Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

Best Adapted Screenplay – Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)

Best Film – Laapataa Ladies

Best Director – Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Sound Design – Subash Sahoo (Kill)

Best Background Score – Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best VFX – Redefine (Munjya)

Best Choreography – Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best Editing – Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)

Best Costume – Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Production Design – Mayur Sharma (Kill)

Best Cinematography – Rafey Mehmood (Kill)

Who received special awards? Lifetime Achievement Award – Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (posthumously)