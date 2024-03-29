From Crew to The Goat Life, here's a list of moview to watch in theatres this weekend

Dive into the dynamic world of cinema this weekend as four films are set to entertain you at your nearby theatres. From Crew to The Goat Life, the diverse array of stories and genres awaiting exploration this week for cinephiles. So grab your popcorn bucket and settle into your seat, here's what's coming in for you in theatres this week: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CREW The film set against the backdrop of the airline industry features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio is out to grab eyeballs. The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners and has been released across India on 29 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

THE GOAT LIFE Directed by National Award Winner Blessy, 'The Goat Life' features actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and is based on the novel Goat Days by Benyamin. The movie is based on the novel 'Aadujeevitham', one of the most popular best sellers ever from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated into 12 different languages, including those that are foreign.

Penned by noted writer Benyamin it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Goat Life will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

KING KONG X GODZILLA: THE NEW EMPIRE It is a sequel to 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (2021). The movie narrates the story of Godzilla and the almighty Kong facing a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet. The film is directed by Adam Wingard and produced by Legendary Pictures.

KNOX GOES AWAY Hollywood actor Michael Keaton's action thriller "Knox Goes Away" is set to release in theatres across India on Friday. Knox vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son. He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind, according to the official synopsis.

