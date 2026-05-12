Filter coffee, kesar peda, malai kulfi: Anant Ambani's Vantara launches artisanal A2 milk ice cream, netizens react

Anant Ambani's Vantara forayed into the food and beverage space with the launch of his artisanal ice cream brand, Vantara Creamery. Offering nostalgic Indian flavours, small-batch craftsmanship using premium A2 cow milk from Gir, the brand was launched in Mumbai. Their experiential ice cream truck at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive offered 17 flavours like filter coffee, kesar peda, malai kulfi, guava chilli, lemon sorbet and more.

Vantara Creamery launched in India The unique concept of the ice cream truck experience. The truck served customers on May 9 and 10 on its debut.

Missed the opportunity? Here's how you can try it out. The brand truck is set to return on May 16 and 17, 2026, as per a report by News18.

Netizens react Meanwhile, the ice cream launch has left netizens with mixed feelings.

Reacting to the news, many commented on a viral X post. One of them wrote, "100% cruelty free made purely from the milk produced by cows which were saved from the farmers who were exploiting them for their milk."

"His idea of doing social, charity work etc is only to build & promote his brand. No sincerity in doing good, caring, helpful work. Its all abt money. Obv a true businessman, nothing else," added another.

One more said, "Whyyyy launch Vantara Creamery ice cream now? Vantara already rescued thousands of animals and Anant has huge money from Reliance. India needs more tech and R&D, not another snack brand when Reliance is already in telecom, retail and energy."

Someone else also quipped, "I am very skeptical about the ingredients used. I won't go anywhere near that ice cream."

A section of people on the internet also supported the brand. One of them commented, "It's good that new Indian companies are getting in this field to tackle the foreign brands."

A different one said, "Vantara entering consumer brands through ice cream definitely wasn’t on anyone’s 2026 bingo card."

Yet another commented, “This reflects how emerging brands are blending lifestyle and premium experiences, expanding beyond their core identity to tap into urban markets in India.”

Also Read | Vantara launches pioneering global, wildlife veterinary studies university India

About Vantara For the unversed, Vantara is a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation initiative backed by Anant Ambani, who is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani. In this project, several animal rescue works are carried out in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Spread across nearly 3,000 acres and supported by the Reliance Foundation, Vantara bills itself as the "one of the world's largest wildlife rescue, care and conservation centres". The facility currently shelters over 1.5 lakh rescued, endangered and threatened animals belonging to more than 2,000 species, according to its official website.

Recently, Anant Ambani hit headlines for taking in hippos who descended from those introduced to Colombia by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

He requested the Colombian government to allow the "safe, scientifically-led translocation that would bring the 80 animals to a permanent home" at Vantara, instead of killing them.