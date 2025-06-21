Financial advisor shares mantra to save 95% income: '…Never let my lifestyle'

In an era marked by aspirational spending and social media-driven consumerism, financial educator and investor Akshat Shrivastava has drawn attention online for his disciplined and pragmatic approach to money management. In a detailed post on X, Shrivastava revealed how a single core philosophy helped him save up to 95 per cent of his income—despite significant jumps in earnings over the years.

Shrivastava began his professional journey on a modest monthly salary of ₹10,000. Residing with his parents, using a second-hand mobile phone, and sticking to home-cooked meals, he still managed to set aside ₹1,000– ₹2,000 every month. With no debt and a simple lifestyle, he built strong saving habits early on.

His financial trajectory changed significantly when he landed a corporate role offering an annual package of ₹50 lakh. However, rather than increasing his spending in line with his income, Shrivastava maintained his frugal lifestyle. He continued to live debt-free and reportedly saved ₹20 lakh annually, directing most of it into high-growth investments. As those investments began yielding passive income, his journey toward financial independence accelerated.

Now a family man based in a high-cost city and travelling internationally, Shrivastava claims he still manages to save 95 per cent of his income. He attributes this to one steadfast principle: “Don’t buy something once unless you can afford to buy it twice.”

“This mindset is non-negotiable unless it is an investment in upskilling,” he wrote in his now-viral post.

Shrivastava clarified that his approach to personal finance was not about austerity, but about conscious, values-based decisions. “Most people give in to lifestyle inflation when their income goes up. But I never let my lifestyle inflate faster than my income,” he added.

His post resonated widely, with many praising his financial discipline and long-term thinking. However, others pointed out that such a high savings rate might be unrealistic for many Indians facing stagnant wages and the rising cost of living.

Still, the overarching message struck a chord. Many users shared their own experiences with impulse purchases and debt traps, highlighting the importance of financial literacy and restraint from an early age.

