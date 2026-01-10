'Find the hiring manager on LinkedIn...': Founder's post on 'Blinkit trick' to get job goes viral

A LinkedIn post by entrepreneur Shubham Gune has sparked a lively online debate after he suggested an unconventional way to stand out in a crowded job market — by using quick-commerce platform Blinkit to deliver a physical job application to a company’s office.

In his post, Shubham outlined what he called a simple “Blinkit trick” to get noticed by recruiters. The idea: shortlist the company you want to work for, identify the hiring manager on LinkedIn, find the company’s office address, and then use Blinkit to order printouts of your resume, cover letter and portfolio — addressed directly to the hiring manager and delivered to the office.

“When hundreds of candidates flood inboxes, here’s how you cut through,” he wrote, arguing that a physical application can stand out in an era dominated by emails and applicant tracking systems. “Everyone else is just digital noise. You’re the physical proof,” he added, stressing that something tangible is often more memorable than another online submission.

He also added a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer, noting that the idea may not apply to companies operating fully on a work-from-home model.

The post quickly gained traction on LinkedIn, drawing praise as well as nuanced reactions from professionals across industries. Several users said the idea was refreshingly creative, particularly in competitive hiring environments. One commenter noted that Blinkit-style print-and-deliver services could even disrupt local courier and intra-city parcel markets because they are faster and easier, though they lack a sense of “formal-ness” for some use cases.

Others, however, urged caution. One user pointed out that while such an approach may work well in smaller or founder-led teams, larger organisations often expect candidates to follow established hiring processes. “The differentiator isn’t the medium — it’s clarity of intent, relevance, and respect for the process,” the user wrote.

Another comment struck a reflective note, suggesting that the real advantage lies not in the printout itself but in the signal of effort and seriousness. “A memorable entry point can earn attention, but it can’t compensate for unclear thinking or shallow work,” the user said, adding that hiring decisions ultimately reward clarity, relevance and judgment.