Finfluencer Ankur Warikoo’s driver will soon earn monthly salary of ₹1 lakh, enjoys 11% hike: Social media reacts

Ankur Warikoo has shared on Twitter (now X) that his driver Dayanand earns a monthly salary of ₹53,350 along with insurance, a Diwali bonus and a scooter. The finfluencer’s social media post has sparked discussion.

Dayanand joined his family 13 years ago at ₹15,000. He slowly became a trusted part of their daily life. His three children are now settled in good jobs and are married.

Dayanand still lives a simple life and follows a strict routine with great discipline. He wakes up at 4:30 AM and goes to sleep by 8:30 PM. He is never late and always greets the family with a smile.

According to Warikoo, Dayanand is more than a driver. He knows their ATM PIN, keeps duplicate keys and takes care of the children.

“He drives our children to classes, holds duplicate house keys, knows our ATM PIN, handles all important errands that don’t require our presence, treats me as his own (addresses everyone in the family as tum and not aap) and is someone I trust blindly with the safety of my family and myself,” the entrepreneur wrote.

“He saves us time, mental load, and effort. In return, all he ever wanted was trust - which we gladly gave. He has been one of the best uses of our money, and I can’t wait for him to reach ₹1 lakh per month in the next 5–6 years,” Ankur Warikoo added.

When a social media user asked Ankur Warikoo about Dayanand’s annual hike, Warikoo confirmed it to be 11%.

“It’s a fixed 11% which is what he wanted,” wrote the finfluencer who has 6.71 million subscribers on YouTube.

Social media reaction Social media users have found the post “genuinely heartwarming”.

“This is genuinely heartwarming to read. In a world where people often overlook the ones who make their daily lives smoother, it’s beautiful to see someone acknowledge loyalty, trust, and hard work with real respect and growth,” commented one user.

“He is definitely an outlier. Driver salary has been stagnant for over a couple of decades. Same 8-10k in 2007-2008 to 20-22k today. Kudos to you!” posted another.

Another user wrote, “This is the right way to treat employees. Dignity of labour goes for everyone. Proud of you, Ankur.”

One of them, however, pointed out that the social media post might put Dayanand at risk because it exposed private details.

