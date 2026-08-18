Fired US TV anchor Taryn Asher calls boss ‘B****’ in viral newsroom video amid lawsuit

Former Detroit television anchor Taryn Asher has been caught on video calling her boss a “b*” during a heated newsroom confrontation, as a legal battle over her firing continues.

Asher, who worked at WJBK-TV Fox 2 Detroit, was taken off air in November last year. She is now suing Fox Television Stations and New World Communications of Detroit, alleging sex discrimination and retaliation, the New York Post reported.

Advertisement

Fox has denied those claims, saying Asher was removed because of “unprofessional workplace behavior” and “outbursts.”

Heated Newsroom Exchange The video, first flagged by FTVLive and Deadline Detroit, reportedly shows Asher discussing problems with scripts and the timing of a public service announcement.

“There was—the second thing didn’t make sense, so I was just trying to fix that part and…”

“I know, but I didn’t have time because we have to do this, so I was still reading it,” she says.

Asher then complains about waiting for scripts to be reviewed while preparing to go on camera.

“See, I mean, I can’t wait for you to go through them all and then I go through them, because then I’m already getting ready by then,” she says.

Advertisement

“But this time we had to do the PSAs, so…”

The exchange becomes tense, with Asher saying: “I don’t think you are. You’re walking out really angry,” before adding, “B****.”

She later says: “Can I please finish what I’m going to say?”

“What the f–k. Grow up.”

Asher then vents: “I’m so done with her antics, telling on me every five seconds. I’m done.”

Advertisement

Why Was Asher Fired? In its August 14 response to Asher's lawsuit, Fox said multiple employees had complained about her conduct before she was placed on paid leave on November 5.

The station alleged she shouted at employees over guest-interview assignments, repeatedly used profanity and had “confrontational and disrespectful interactions” with colleagues.

Fox also cited disputes involving her male co-anchor, Roop Raj. The station said Asher mistakenly believed Raj had been assigned an interview she had booked and later confronted him during election coverage.

According to Fox, Asher told Raj: “You don’t own politics.”

Also Read | CCTV captures Delhi University PhD scholar slapping professor; student suspended

Fox said management eventually told Asher on November 21 that she would not return because of her “repeated outbursts in the newsroom and multiple instances of unprofessional conduct with her colleagues.”

Advertisement

Asher Denies Allegations Asher denies engaging in conduct warranting discipline or termination and alleges Fox retaliated after she complained about sex discrimination.

Her attorney told the New York Post: “We strongly disagree with Fox’s characterization of Ms. Asher’s workplace behavior.”

“Ms. Asher is an award-winning journalist who served Fox 2 Detroit since 2007. Fox’s own filing admits that shortly prior to her firing she repeatedly raised internal concerns that she believed Fox treated male employees, including her male co-anchor, more favorably, including with respect to schedule flexibility and guest-interview opportunities.”

The attorney added: “the video you referenced does not tell the full story, involved an issue that occurred years ago, was addressed at the time, and did not result in Ms. Asher’s termination.”

Advertisement

“It is only being raised now after Ms. Asher made complaints of gender discrimination and retaliation. Fox’s own filing admits that multiple male employees accused of serious misconduct were not terminated and, in some instances, were later promoted.”

The allegations remain disputed as Asher's lawsuit against her former employer continues.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Fired US TV anchor Taryn Asher calls boss ‘B****’ in viral newsroom video amid lawsuit