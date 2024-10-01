‘Firing will keep your team happy and strong’, says tech CEO who trains managers to let people go

Tech firm Journi's CEO Andreas Roettl has shared a LinkedIn post in which he says that firing people is necessary and deserves the same attention as hiring.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published1 Oct 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Andreas Roettl underscored the importance of firing as a human resource activity. (Representational image)
Andreas Roettl underscored the importance of firing as a human resource activity. (Representational image)(Bloomberg)

Tech firm Journi's Chief Executive Officer Andreas Roettl has recently shared a post on LinkedIn where he says that firing employees is necessary and deserves the same attention as hiring. The tech executive highlighted the importance of firing, discribing it as a human resource activity. 

“Firing is as necessary and deserves the same attention as hiring. Firing will keep your team happy and strong. Firing will save your team spirit and culture,” said Roettl in his post last week. 

Also Read | Samsung issues ‘no work, no pay’ warnings to protesting Indian employees

Roettl mentioned in his post that his company teaches team leads or managers to become good at terminating people. He teaches the team leaders how to sack people and give them practice.

He emphasised the importance of equipping managers with the necessary tools to assess a situation and advise on which steps to take. Regular feedback and assessment talks, an early warning system, performance improvement plans, and personal development opportunities for team members are crucial, according to the executive's post. 

Also Read | Reliance job cut: Anupam Mittal finds it ‘alarming’

The CEO started his post with a very controversial statement that made it go viral on the internet, “I'm really good at firing people… says no one ever. But we should!" he said.

The post has evoked positive and negative responses from netizens. This led to the CEO posting a clarification on his post, accepting that he tried grabbing people's attention through his sparking opening remark.

Also Read | Dell Says Job Cuts Will Continue With Margins Under Pressure

“In said post, I tried to catch your attention by using a more serious photo and a rather controversial opening. Among many positive reactions, there were also a few concerned messages,” said Roettl.

After his LinkedIn post, Roettl received messages from colleagues who warned him that his post could negatively impact the company's hiring efforts. Responding to this, he publicly apologised for hurting anyone's feelings, reiterating that his intention was to recognise and protect the contributions of his team.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Firing will keep your team happy and strong’, says tech CEO who trains managers to let people go

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-160.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-160.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.