A Delhi man experienced a shocking e-commerce scam when he ordered Apple AirPods from Tata Cliq but received an empty box and a cheap watch. After sharing his story on social media, the company resolved the issue, but the incident sparked discussions about delivery scams.

A Delhiite recently expressed his dissatisfaction with Tata Cliq, claiming that he had ordered Apple AirPods from the platform but received an empty box and a cheap watch instead.

On X, Siddharth Kishore Guru shared the picture of the item and called it his “first delivery scam". Tata Cliq is a the e-commerce arm of the Tata Group. It was founded in 2016 and sells products like electronics and footwear.

The man said that he has never faced such an issue with Amazon and Flipkart.

“10+ years of Amazon & Flipkat. Never a single order went wrong. Recently started trusting Tatacliq due to Tata Companies name & they sent me an empty airpods box & some 150 rs watch," he wrote in the post.

Apple AirPods cost anywhere between ₹14,900 to ₹59,900, according to Apple India's official website.

"Taking a lesson and will stick to Amazon, Blinkit, Myntra, Flipkart in future. Have ordered even currency notes from half decent websites & never got scammed even by them," he added.

However, later, he deleted the post and said that the e-commerce company had resolved the issue. LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

"Customer service of @TataCLiQFashion has resolved my issue related to scam delivery. They have initiated a refund & regret about the inconvenience," he said.

"So, deleting the related post considering some bad apple in the delivery chain might be the reason behind it."

Such scams have become common and people have in the past been very vocal against them. Under the post, several netizens suggested that customers should start filming while unboxing their deliveries, especially electronics.

“It happens in every e-commerce site. I had such an experience with Flipkart once. Tampered/expired bottles of supplements. Unboxing video is compulsory," a user wrote.