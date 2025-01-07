The first major earthquake of 2025, measuring 7.1, hit Tibet, affecting parts of Nepal and India. Social media reactions highlighted the fear and anxiety of individuals recalling past seismic events and wishing for safety.

As a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet early on Tuesday, January 7, tremors across northern India and Nepal jolted social media users awake who dubbed this “very scary" quake as “mother nature sending an earthquake to wake" them early in the morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ‘first earthquake of 2025’, centred in Tibet, was so massive that tremors were felt as far as Bihar, according to social media reports. According to an ANI report, the earthquake tremors were felt early in the morning in Bihar's Sheohar.

Here's how netizens reacted: “This was a very scary earthquake, tbh, and I think it was over a minute long; my body is still shaking, traumatic flashbacks of the 2015 earthquake. I hope and pray everyone is safe and okay," a user said, referring to the 2015 7.8-magnitude quake in Nepal that killed nearly 9,000 people and injured more than 22,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“7.1 is insane. This is the first earthquake I felt after 2015. Crazy!" added another user.

“Whoa, did anyone else just feel that? Everything started shaking for a few seconds. Hope everyone is okay and nothing is damaged yet. Definitely a scary moment!" said another user.

“She a 7 but she’s damn scary," a user joked about the 7.1 magnitude earthquake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Dude the Earthquake scared the sh*t out of me. I hope you all are safe. We've been having so many recently. I know EQ can't be predicted, but this is very unsettling," said another user.

“Quiet a long one and scary," a user said, sharing a video.

‘First earthquake of 2025’: Netizens react as ‘very scary’, massive quake hits Tibet, Nepal and parts of India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet early on Tuesday, January 7, tremors across northern India and Nepal jolted social media users awake who dubbed this “very scary" quake as “mother nature sending an earthquake to wake" .

Here's how netizens reacted:

This was very scary earthquake tbh, and I think it was over a minute long, my body is still shaking, traumatic flashbacks of 2072 earthquake. I hope and pray everyone is safe and okay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

i actually felt the earthquake this time

She a 7 but she’s damn scary

Dude the Earthquake scared the shit out of me. I hope you all are safe. We've been having so many recently, I know EQ can't be predicted but this is very unsettling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

earthquake was really strong

7.1 is insane. This is the first earthquake I felt after 2015. Crazy!

Omg I woke up so early cause of a big earthquake {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Got woken up by an early morning earthquake in Nepal.

Whoa, did anyone else just feel that? Everything started shaking for a few seconds. Hope everyone is okay and nothing is damaged yet. Definitely a scary moment!

Kya subhah hai earthquake se start ho rhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lo bhai. First earthquake of 2025. And jeez what a massive one

not mother nature sending an earthquake to wake me up early in the morning

Was fast asleep & woke up to the sound of commotion in the household asking me to rush out into the street outside. Seems I slept through an earthquake {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}