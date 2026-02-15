First solar eclipse of 2026 to grace skies on 17 Feb: Will 'Ring of Fire' be visible in India? When, where, how to watch

All eyes are on February 17, Tuesday, as the first eclipse of the year will grace the skies on this day. As cosmic enthusiasts await rare annular solar eclipse, the Moon will cover the Sun’s centre, leaving a blazing “Ring of Fire.”

Where to watch 17 February 2026 Solar eclipse? According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), space aficionados will be able to see the annular solar eclipse from Antarctica. “An annular solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, and a partial eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, Africa, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, and Indian Ocean,” NASA said.

Sky gazers in parts of Chile, Argentina and Africa will be able to witness partial eclipse. Eclipse glasses should be used to watch as looking directly at the sun is dangerous. Glasses complying with ISO 12312-2 standards block out ultraviolet light from the sun that can harm the eyes.

Will this solar eclipse be visible in India? The annular solar eclipse will not be visible in India but cosmophiles can enjoy the event live without going out by watching NASA's coverage of the event. Up to 96% of the Sun's centre will be eclipsed by the moon forming a "ring of fire" for up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

Eclipse meteorologist Jay Anderson stated, "It's possible that only a few people will view this eclipse from within the annular zone," in a statement on his website, Eclipsophile.com.

Adding, he said, "It's a challenge to reach and there are only two inhabited locations within the annular shadow, neither of which is set up to welcome tourists."

Since, the eclipse path for the annular solar eclipse will be limited to a remote region of Antarctica, possibly no human will be able to see the event, except a few working at select research stations in the southernmost continent.

Solar Eclipse Time As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse will begin at 3:26 PM on 17 February and will end by 7:57 PM, Time and Date said.

What is Solar eclipse? Solar eclipses take place the sun, moon and Earth align in the sky. at this moment, the moon casts its shadow, blocking out the sun's light when seen from Earth. The moon happens to be farther away from Earth in its orbit during an annular, or ring-shaped, eclipse. During this celestial phenomenon only a thin sliver remains visible.

Visibility of this cosmic spectacle depends on sky conditions and on places that fall in the path of the moon's shadow.

Upcoming major Eclipses of 2026 3 March 2026 - A total Lunar eclipse will be visible in Asia, Australia, Pacific Islands and Americas.

12 August 2026 - A total solar eclipse will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and a small area of Portugal. Sky gazers in Europe, Africa, North America, the Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean and Pacific Ocean will be able to see a partial eclipse.