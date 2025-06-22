Viral illusion reveals if you're ‘Brave outside, sensitive inside’ based on what you see first

An optical illusion, making the rounds online, is attracting attention for more than just its mind-bending visuals. This simple yet deceptive image was shared by TikTok creator Mia Yilin, known for her psychological content. With nearly half a million followers, Mia's illusions are gaining traction for revealing subtle traits about how people perceive the world – and how others perceive them. According to The Mirror, what makes this illusion unique is the instant perception it triggers.

While some may immediately see a fish, others may first notice a cloud. According to Mia, that initial observation reveals a lot about how your personality presents itself to the world.

Fish or cloud? Your answer could reveal more than you think As Mia explains, those who first notice the cloud may appear “very brave and resilient on the outside” but are actually “rather sensitive on the inside” and easily affected by the words and actions of others.

She describes these individuals as those who dislike settling and who maintain “very high standards and goals.” Mia adds, “Your personality is so attractive and charismatic that people cannot help but be drawn to you.” While generally kind, they may show a “threatening” side in competitive settings.

On the other hand, those who see the fish first are said to have a “life is short” mindset. They try to make the most of every moment. “Your time is the most valuable thing to you, so you hate wasting it on people and things that don’t deserve it,” Mia says.

Social media users weigh in as the illusion continues to spread The video has prompted thousands of users to reflect on their own perceptions and personality traits. According to Mia, fish-first viewers are often “very hard” on themselves and fully commit to everything they do. However, they also tend to worry about the unknown. “You’re an extroverted introvert who prefers to spend time alone but can also become the life of the party when needed,” she explains.

The illusion has sparked widespread engagement, with many commenting on how accurately it captures their internal contradictions and behavioral habits.

