Fitness at 95: Indian grandfather’s morning yoga and puja routine wins hearts online| Viral Video

An Instagram post celebrating the everyday life of a 95-year-old man has captured hearts online, offering a refreshing counterpoint to modern wellness trends built around expensive products, gym memberships and social media-driven routines.

The viral post was shared by 28-year-old content creator Sindhu as an “appreciation post” for her grandfather, Dr Viswanathan, a retired anaesthetist. Shared on 15 February, the video and caption highlight how his life continues to be shaped by discipline, curiosity and quiet joy—well into his nineties.

According to Sindhu, her grandfather begins his day at 5.30 am with yoga, a habit he has followed consistently for years. Despite having retired more than two decades ago, he remains mentally active, spending time reading medical literature, writing about his field and even learning to use modern technology such as a laptop.

Dr Viswanathan spent much of his professional life working as an anaesthetist in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Now 95, his days follow a steady rhythm rooted in habits he has maintained for decades rather than newly adopted wellness fads.

His routine, as described in the post, includes morning yoga, daily puja and meditation—practised without guided apps or digital timers. He also enjoys cooking small meals for himself and recently took pride in preparing a batch of mini idlis at home. Occasional shopping trips and time spent reading round out his day.

In her caption, Sindhu gently questioned the modern obsession with packaged wellness, pointing out that her grandfather’s health and independence have been sustained without supplements, protein powders or costly fitness regimes.

She wrote that the global beauty and wellness industry may be worth trillions, but her “thatha” continues to walk, cook and learn new skills on his own terms—living proof that long-term wellbeing does not require expensive trends or curated routines.

Sindhu also reflected on how traditional South Asian and Hindu practices naturally wove movement, mindfulness and mental clarity into daily life long before such ideas became popular online. According to her, these practices were never meant to be trends but ways of life that demand effort, discipline and consistency.

The post resonated strongly with viewers, many of whom praised the simplicity of the lifestyle and shared similar stories about elderly family members who remain active and independent through routine and purpose rather than modern interventions.

A user joked, “Why the lie? Why is a 50-year old being called 94?”

“Thatha, may you be happy live long, stay healthy. Sending lots of positive energy your ways. Your determination has gifted you with a great journey so far. Sincere namaskarams to you. My best wishes,” another wrote.

“I love inspiring posts and celebrating our golden generations,” the third wrote.

Others said the video served as a reminder that health is often built quietly over decades through small, repeated actions rather than dramatic transformations. Some even joked that Sindhu’s grandfather should be made “the new face of wellness”.