Fitness community co-founder follows Bryan Johnson’s reverse ageing Blueprint for two years, reveals downsides

Fitness community Join Zero's co-founder, Max G, following millionaire anti-ageing influencer Bryan Johnson's Blueprint, claimed that he is now 10 years younger in terms of his biological age, according to the post on X. He also revealed the downsides of following the regime after two years of experience.

Also Read | RPG Group Chairman Raises Alarm Over Misleading Health Claims in Food Products

“2025: 10 YEARS YOUNGER biologically (18 vs 28) with 90% of all biomarkers in optimal ranges,” said Max G in his post on X.

Max claimed that after almost two years on the routine, he witnessed a 10-year biological age drop, with 90 per cent of all his biomarkers in the optimal range.

Advertisement

Max G also said that in 2023, he was always ‘tired’ and was loading carbohydrates into his body along with maintaining night owl habits. In 2024, he decided to turn things around and focus on his fitness journey.

Downsides of Bryan Johnson's Blueprint Responding to a social media user, Max G shared that social flexibility and time investment were among other downsides of following reverse ageing methods.

Advertisement

The social media user highlighted that social flexibility is affected, especially around late dinner times or going out with others while following a set routine.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce leaves netizens divided

He also focused on the time invested in tracking all the factors and said, “Time investment for tracking is real.”

Max also said that he uses an “80/20 rule” and highlighted how the perfect adherence to a strict regime is not sustainable for normal working people.

“I go through phases of higher/lower commitment depending on work demands,” said Max G in his post on X.

Advertisement

Netizens React People on the social media platform appreciated Max's management of Bryan Johnson's Blueprint routine as well as maintaining his personal life and work needs.

“Sounds like you found a good balance. Congrats!” said a social media account named @Blk_UrbanKitty in response to the downsides.

There were also other social media users like Poonam Vijay Thakkar, former CMO of Aditya Birla Financial Services who highlighted a different regime and also focused on the need to enjoy life as its only a one-time gift to every individual.

“Just Walk 8,000 steps a day, drink 8 glasses of water, sleep 8 hours per night, spend 1/8th of your earnings, save the rest till Age 40. And enjoy life, it only happens once,” said Thakkar responding to the post on X.