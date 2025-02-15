Fitness influencer and former Bollywood actor Sahil Khan married 22-year-old Milena Aleksandra at Burj Khalifa, according to his Instagram post. The social media content creator posted photos of their marriage and celebration at their Christian wedding.

Khan posted the photos and videos on the social media platform and said, “Happy Valentines Day.”

The 48-year-old Sahil Khan is known for his movies like Style, Xcuse Me, Aladin and Ramaa: The Saviour in Bollywood.

The couple selected the world-famous Burj Khalifa as their party venue and shared photos of them posing in front of a grand setup and a huge wedding cake. According to multiple media reports the post comes late, as the actually celebrations took place on February 9, 2025.

At the celebration event, Sahil Khan wore a black tuxedo, pairing it with a black dial Rolex Rainbow Daytona, while the bride was wearing an elegant white dress.

According to the watch seller, Chrono24 website, the watch is currently valued somewhere close to ₹40 lakh in the grey market. While the Rainbow Daytona series was discontinued in 2023, the watchmaker brought it back again in 2024.

Sahil and Milena According to the Instagram posts, Sahil Khan and Milena Aleksandra were seen posing in front of the Burj Khalifa. The bride was also spotted posing in front of the huge wedding cake, highlighting the significance of the wedding.

“Just got married with my baby (red heart and ring emojis),” said Sahil Khan in one of the posts shared over Instagram.

According to an Indian Express report, the fitness influencer and former Bollywood actor Sahil Khan, in an interview, expressed a “positive feeling” about his marriage.

“Milena’s age is 21 and she is from Belarus, Europe. She was a student and just finished studying. It’s a positive feeling. Now I know why people get married. I am full of emotions right now,” said Khan, reported the news portal.

According to Sahil Khan, Milena is a very intelligent and sensitive young individual and despite the age difference, she is more mature “mentally” than others of the same age bracket.