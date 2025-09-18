Fitness trainer who guided Anant Ambani shares simple body-strength tips: ‘Sit down to eat in a squatting position'

From sitting in chairs all day to avoiding natural movements like squatting or sitting cross-legged, modern lifestyles are quietly eroding our joint and core strength. Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has guided Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani in their weight-loss journeys, shared the concern in a September 16 Instagram post.

What Movements Are We Missing Out On? Vinod explained, “I tell people who come to the bot centre that they don’t do any intense or beneficial workouts. Whether it’s getting up, sitting down, some agility work, speed, endurance, or power, they avoid it.”

Why Is Sitting at 90-degree angle a Problem? According to him, the habit of sitting at a 90-degree angle has cost people their lower body strength. “The main reason for this is that nowadays, everybody sits at a 90-degree angle, and the lower body strength required for squatting has been lost. Their ankles, knees, hip joints, core strength, and elbows are all weak. That’s why they struggle with getting up, sitting down, and performing agility movements. They don’t even spend a full hour in 24 hours doing basic human activities like walking or moving around.”

What’s the Simple Fix? Highlighting the importance of small, consistent routines, Vinod said, “Even a simple hour of walking in a day is enough to maintain your joint and overall body strength. The lack of this is the reason for weakness. So whenever you get a chance, sit down to eat in a squatting position.”

Read | Woman shares 10 sacrifices that helped her lose 25 Kg in just 4 months