Five cups of coffee a day may be safe for most adults, says American Heart Association

Coffee drinkers may have less reason to worry about their daily habit after a new American Heart Association scientific statement said that up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day — roughly equivalent to five 8-ounce cups of coffee — is generally safe for most adults.

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American Heart Association: Five cups of coffee a day is fine for most adults The statement, published in the journal Circulation, examines the relationship between caffeine and cardiovascular health. It concludes that moderate consumption of caffeinated coffee is not generally linked to increased cardiovascular risk for most people and may be associated with a lower risk of several conditions, including coronary artery disease, stroke and heart failure.

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The findings are likely to be welcomed by millions of regular coffee drinkers, although the American Heart Association has stressed that the research does not amount to a recommendation that people should begin drinking five cups of coffee a day.

The 400mg figure is an approximate upper limit for most healthy adults rather than a target. The amount of caffeine in a cup can vary considerably depending on the type of coffee, how it is prepared and the size of the serving. As a result, five cups of one coffee may not contain the same amount of caffeine as five cups of another.

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The AHA statement also makes an important distinction between ordinary caffeinated coffee and products containing concentrated or very high doses of caffeine. Evidence from normal coffee consumption should not be applied to energy drinks, caffeine shots or purified caffeine products, which have been associated with concerns including abnormal heart rhythms.

Researchers also found that individual responses to caffeine can vary widely. Factors including genetics, age, habitual caffeine consumption and existing health conditions can affect how the body responds. Caffeine can temporarily increase alertness, heart rate and blood pressure, meaning that some people may experience stronger effects than others.

The scientific statement found that moderate caffeinated coffee consumption was associated with a lower risk of coronary artery disease and stroke. Low to moderate consumption was also associated with a lower risk of heart failure, although the AHA cautioned that higher levels of consumption may be linked to increased heart-failure risk.

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The research also pointed to a possible association between caffeinated coffee and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. In people with certain heart rhythm conditions, the evidence was more complex. Randomised trial data suggested that coffee could reduce the risk of recurrent atrial fibrillation, while potentially increasing the frequency of premature ventricular contractions.

Other factors may also influence the results. People who drink coffee regularly may differ from non-drinkers in their diet, exercise habits, work patterns or other aspects of their lifestyle. The AHA has therefore called for more randomised controlled trials to better understand the direct effects of caffeine on cardiovascular health.

The findings also do not mean that every coffee-based drink is equally healthy. Coffee loaded with sugar, syrups and other high-calorie additions can have a very different nutritional profile from plain coffee. The AHA's broader dietary guidance continues to emphasise limiting added sugars and prioritising an overall heart-healthy eating pattern.

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The US Food and Drug Administration has also previously stated that up to 400mg of caffeine a day is not generally associated with dangerous negative effects for most healthy adults. However, caffeine sensitivity varies, and certain health conditions and medications may affect how much is appropriate for an individual.

For coffee drinkers, the central message from the new research is therefore one of moderation rather than unlimited consumption. Up to 400mg of caffeine a day, roughly equivalent to five standard 8-ounce cups of coffee, is generally considered safe for most adults. The evidence also suggests that moderate coffee consumption may offer cardiovascular benefits for some people, although researchers say more work is needed to establish the reasons behind those associations.

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The American Heart Association's latest scientific statement was published online in Circulation on July 20, 2026, with researchers continuing to distinguish between ordinary coffee consumption and the much higher caffeine doses found in some energy drinks and concentrated products.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.