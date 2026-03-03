Five generations, one uniform: Tunmay Shukla to carry forward family's 185-year Army legacy

New Delhi: A military tradition that began in 1841 will step into its fifth generation on March 7, when Gentleman Cadet Tunmay Shukla is commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army from the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, news agency ANI reported.

For the Shukla family, the commissioning is more than a ceremonial milestone. It represents the continuation of a legacy summed up in their motto: "Serving the nation is our duty, serving society is our mission".

According to the family’s documented account, their 185-year-long association with military service began with Havildar Karta Ram Shukla, who served in the 32 Bengal Native Infantry (Brahmin), Bengal Army, from 1841 to 1859. His tenure included participation in the Second Anglo-Burmese War in 1852 and service during the period of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 before retiring in 1859.

The second generation, Naik Hari Narayan Shukla, served between 1909 and 1923. During World War I, he was deployed to defend the Suez Canal and later served in the Mesopotamian Campaign under the 14th Indian Division. After the 3rd Brahmin Battalion was disbanded in 1922, he was transferred to the Army Service Corps Battalion before retiring the following year.

The third generation saw Lieutenant Colonel Sri Niwas Shukla commissioned in 1962 from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, into the 35 Medium Regiment (Artillery). Over a distinguished career spanning until 1990, he served in the Sino-India War of 1962, the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, and Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka in 1987. After retirement, he founded the Sainik Parmarth Chikitsalaya Trust in September 2020 to provide free medical services in rural areas. He passed away on June 1, 2021.

The fourth generation, Colonel Bipin Kumar Shukla, continues to serve in the Indian Army.

Now, the mantle passes to Tunmay Shukla. A Computer Science Engineering graduate who completed his studies with distinction, he chose a different path at a time when many of his peers pursue high-paying corporate careers.

"In an era when Computer Science graduates command six and seven-figure salaries in the corporate sector, Tunmay made the conscious decision to forgo lucrative opportunities and instead serve the nation," the family said. Their statement further added that, “His choice demonstrates that patriotism and service remain vibrant ideals for the younger generation.”

On March 7, at OTA Gaya’s Passing Out Parade, Gentleman Cadet Tunmay Shukla will take the oath as a commissioned officer, carrying forward a torch of service and sacrifice that has illuminated his family’s journey for nearly two centuries.

