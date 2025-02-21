Popular standup comedian Vir Das has shared an old video of him speaking about freedom of speech. The post comes amid the ongoing controversy about Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, and standup comedian Samay Raina. Ranveer’s joke about watching parents having sex on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has landed BeerBiceps in legal trouble.

Reacting to Ranveer's comments, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “Everyone has freedom of speech. But, our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others.”

Meanwhile, in Vir Das' video, one person in the audience tells the comedian when people talk about freedom of speech, they mention that it exists as long as you’re not hurting anybody’s sentiments.

“With all due respect, f**k your sentiments. Your sentiments are yours to deal with. They are yours to conquer. My life is not limited by your sentiments,” the standup comedian says in the video. And a round of applause follows.

“You can’t fix the pollution. You can’t fix the danger towards women. You can’t fix the potholes in the road. You can’t fix the tear gas. You can’t fix any of that stuff. Me, you can fix. Do you not have sentiments about all that other stuff? You don’t accept all that other stuff? Just accept me the same way,” he adds.

Vir Das mentions in his social media post that the video is four years old. Social media users reacted to the video, and many related that to the ongoing controversy around Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.

“Bro there is a Saying ‘When the Rulers come after Comedians and Artists, Remember its the start of a Totalitarian state’ (sic),” wrote one of them.

“it’s easier to create fear and stop people from talking that to fix the real stuff,” wrote another.

“The two Indias being visualised in real time and we still close our eyes to daydream about a progressive bharat,” posted another.

“We are having a hard time explaining this to a Supreme Court Judge,” came from another.

What did Ranveer Allahbadia say? The popular YouTube podcaster asked a contestant from India’s Got Latent, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."