‘Flash flood within 15 mins’: Mumbai residents share videos of waterlogging; Maharashtra braces for ‘very heavy rains’

Mumbai is experiencing significant rainfall, causing flash floods and waterlogging across the city. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms and more rain over the next few days, with netizens sharing videos of the deluge.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published23 Sep 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Pedestrians during rains at Koperkhairne Market in Navi Mumbai
Pedestrians during rains at Koperkhairne Market in Navi Mumbai ((Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO))

As Maharashtra braces for “very heavy rainfall” in the upcoming days, Mumbaikars on social media said the city witnessed “flash floods with 15 minutes of rain” on Monday.

According to India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Met Centre in Mumbai, in the next 4-5 days, parts of Maharashtra – Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan – are expected to witness thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, “due to the interaction between the mid-level easterlies and the dry north-westerlies at lower levels”.

In Mumbai, the netizens have claimed that over 100 mm of rain has poured in the last few hours.

Sharing videos and pictures of the downpour in Mumbai, netizens said the rain in the city has led to waterlogging in multiple areas, along with flash floods in others.

An X user also shared that a yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar until September 26.

“IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds at isolated places, until September 26,” the user said.

Another said a few hit and miss rain showers will hit Mumbai Suburbs in the upcoming hours.

“Few hit & miss rain showers will hit Mumbai Suburbs in the next hour. Rain bands are tracking from east to west. Expect the same pattern to continue for the next few hours,” another added.

Watch the photos and videos of Mumbai rain shared by residents on social media:

A user shared a video of the Mumbai rains, with text: “Insane flash floods with 15 minutes of rain. What a crazy start to the week, Mumbai?”

She added that the video is a just small example. “The roads are much worse, already. Snarls and logs. Stay home if you can folks.”

A weather channel on X, also shared videos of the rain and shared that the rains have caused “widespread waterlogging” in Mumbai. 

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 02:58 PM IST
