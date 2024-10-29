‘Flavoured’ food, more people on cycle: 8 ways US man’s ‘life changes’ after moving to India | Watch video

A US man's Instagram video detailing eight lifestyle changes after moving to India has gone viral. Here's what the Internet has been talking about.

Livemint, Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published29 Oct 2024, 09:21 AM IST
From eating food that has ‘more flavour’, carrying more than two people on one cycle, to being able to read and speak Hindi, a US man's Instagram video of eight ways how life has changed for him after relocating to India has gone viral on social media.

With the famous ‘Nach Meri Jaan’ song from Salman Khan starrer Tubelight playing in the background, the US man's video shows a series of slides to highlight the cultural differences he's come across in India. The Insta reel has garnered over 1,000 likes on the social media platform within a span of three days.

Tim Fischer, who lives in India with his Canadian wife and three children, shared the video with a caption that reads, “Moving to a different country comes with a lot of changes. Here are 8 ways my life changed after moving from the US to India."

‘Food has more flavour…’

A brightly coloured Indian food palette laden with white kulchasand turmeric-hued vegetable curries is the first change that Fischer speaks about. “ My food has more flavour, and more spices,” reads the caption for the first slide.

Next, the US man mentions how he is now able to “speak and read a new language,” which is Hindi. In one hilarious exchange Fischer mentions about how he is no longer called by his name, as several words such as ‘Bhaiya’(brother), 'Suno( listen) have replaced how people address him.

Fischer's video has several other major lifestyle changes he encountered after moving to India. For instance, Fischer can now ride a cycle with his three kids on it, which is prohibited in the US. He also drives on the left side of the road, with the passenger's seat on the right of the car, contrary to how cars are driven on the right side of the road in the US.

The video has received several comments, with netizens expressing their admiration for the US man. “ Man reading and speaking Hindi that’s impressive, you are one of us now,” commented one user. While another user commented, “ I hope your family enjoys each moment.”

 

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 09:21 AM IST
      Popular in News

