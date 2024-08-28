Flight attendant slams passenger for making bread on board, ‘I hate people like you’

An Instagram user shared a video of making sourdough bread on a flight to Spain, which upset many, including flight attendants, due to hygiene concerns and potential allergic reactions.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated28 Aug 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Flight attendant slams passenger for making bread on board, ‘I hate people like you’(Screengrabs from Instagram/@leafandloafco)

An Instagram user shared a video of making sourdough bread on her way to Spain. She wanted to surprise her sister with a fresh loaf of bread, so the process was done thousands of feet above the ground.

Her video, viewed over 1.2 million times, did not please many social media users. A couple of them claimed to be flight attendants, who were far from impressed by the passenger’s efforts.

“I’m a flight attendant and I hate people like you,” posted one user on Instagram.

“As a flight attendant I’m gonna say: Ewwwww. On the last flight, some unhygienic passenger clipped his toe nails on that table and another one puked on it. Needless to say that the armrest you’re touching, is where some dudes’ unwashed hands from the lavatory were as well. Another woman changed the baby’s diaper, since the bathroom wasn’t “sanitary” enough in her opinion. I’ve seen it all - believe me. Now there’s you, kneading and folding sourdough. Enjoy your germ-bread. That’s an airplane - not a bakery. Learn some manners, people.., Please,” wrote another.

“Looks really cute but please don't do it in planes, it's a really closed place and a celiac could suffer an intoxication, the flour can easily "fly" and spread. I know there is HEPA in the plane but is not instantaneous, so please avoid to do it in closed public places if you can not want to ruin some days of someone’s holidays,” posted another.

More reactions

“This is inconsiderate for all the people on the plane allergic to wheat and/or gluten. If I was sat next to you, I would ask for a new seat immediately and a full refund because it would make me sick for several weeks to just inhale the flour. Please be more considerate next time,” came from another.

“This is nasty. airplanes have so many germs, including the recycled cabin air. no matter how many times you get up to wash your hands, you’ve contracted those germs again before returning to your seat,” wrote another user.

In another video, the Instagram user shared the end result.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 01:08 PM IST
