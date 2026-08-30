‘Flight from Ahmedabad took less time...’: Viral video roasts Bengaluru airport to city commute

Bengaluru’s infamous traffic has once again claimed a victim—and sparked a highly relatable viral moment online. If you have ever touched down at Kempegowda International Airport, you already know the drill: the flight was just the warm-up.

In a light-hearted Instagram video, a traveller named Priyankk roasted the city's notorious gridlock after his road commute from the airport into the city took longer than his entire flight from Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

Summing up the struggle perfectly, Priyankk joked that booking a trip to India's Silicon Valley essentially means packing for two completely separate journeys: the actual flight to the city and the epic other— a traffic-choked trek from the airport to your final destination.

“If you are coming to Bangalore from anywhere, you are actually not making one journey—you are making two journeys,” Priyankk said in the viral reel. “First, the journey from the city you live in to the Bangalore airport, and second, the journey from the Bangalore airport to wherever you are going in Bangalore. So basically, you are making two journeys.”

‘Flight took less time’ Sharing his personal experience of travelling from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru, Priyankk claimed that his flight from Gujarat took less time than it did to reach his destination from the airport.

Advertisement

“The flight from Ahmedabad to Bangalore airport took less time than it took me to reach my destination from the Bangalore airport,” he said. “Trust me, I came to Bangalore from Ahmedabad.”

“Bengaluru and its eternal traffic,” the text on the viral video read.

However, in the caption of his viral post, Priyankk noted: “Bangalore traffic, but somehow the city still makes the ride worth it. 🌆✨”

Advertisement

Also Read | Bengaluru traffic so bad, cyclist ends up walking with bike on his shoulders

Netizens react The viral clip rapidly ignited a flurry of engagement across social media, striking a deeply relatable chord with frequent flyers and local commuters alike who are all too familiar with the city's crippling infrastructure bottlenecks.

A user wrote: "Bangalore airport is a whole separate trip." Another agreed, saying, "This is so true."

“If you're leaving for the airport on time, you are already late … Tra-Fkkd,” a user noted.

"Bangalore traffic never disappoints," added a user. Another said, “The struggle starts after landing.”

However, the clip also attracted some backlash. A few users suggested that anyone complaining about the city's traffic should just remain in their hometowns, with one person commenting, “Don't come to Bangalore, stay in your village, it's peaceful and happy, Free.”

Advertisement

“Agli baar bata dena kaha rehne waala hai .. airport waha shift kar denge,” a user commented sarcastically.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

Trending Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home ‘Flight from Ahmedabad took less time...’: Viral video roasts Bengaluru airport to city commute