Commuters standing or having chit-chat while traveling on a train is a very common sight in India and several other parts of the world. But what if you are told that people were eating while standing and chit-chatting in a group mid-air? Well, it actually happened. Recently, an Instagram user shared a video taken while he was traveling to Thailand, and called out the behaviour of Indian passengers.

“Indians like to get insulted everywhere. People are standing in flight. It is not that the flight has landed or going to take-off. It is literally mid-air. They have literally turned it into a train,” said Ankit, a content creator, while sharing part-1 of his Thailand series.

A video, which was posted six weeks ago, has nearly 27,000 likes, over 1.6 million views and nearly 1,700 comments.

The content creator claimed that the cabin crew had repeatedly asked the passengers to sit but they continued to stand and talk.

“People are eating while standing. Better they travel by train,” he added.

Several users have reacted to the video, with some called it a reason for Indians not getting any value.

“Again proved, Money doesn't get you Class!,” said one user.

"Ye train ke layak bhi nhi h wha bhi chadar churate h😂 (They are not worth (travelling) in train), said another user.

One of the users said, “Indians need to learn civic sense first , then go among normal people. I'm an indian too, but I'm self-aware of what to do and what not to do , but some people are just on another level.”

Sharing a similar experience he had, another Instagram user said that when he was going to Thailand with his white girlfriend from China it was the same situation. “The air hostess had to shout on those and later one guy was eating paan masala in the plane and while Thailand to Delhi I was coming all men was looking so badly to my girl we had to change to seat somehow. And it’s so sad.”

