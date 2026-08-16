Flipkart's Freedom Sale ad faces heat for being ‘self-serving, insensitive’; netizens react — ‘Very bad analogy, but...’

An advertisement for e-commerce platform Flipkart's Freedom Sale in a newspaper is facing heat for being “self-serving, disgusting, and insensitive”.

The ad mimics traditional Indian newspaper obituary pages under the headline "WE AREN'T SAD AT ALL," featuring photos and notices of living people described as alive and well, with lines tying into online shopping urgency before "our deals will soon leave."

Shobhaa De, a prominent journalist, brought Flipkart's ad to netizens' attention and urged consumers to boycott the e-commerce platform.

“The most self-serving, disgusting and insensitive ad! How dare you, @Flipkart. Shame on you !!” she wrote on X, alongside a picture of the ad. “Hope your ‘sale’ flops and consumers boycott you!”

How did netizens react? Social media users had a mixed response to Flipkart's ad — While everyone saw it as awkward or attention-seeking dark humour, some pointed out that it was not worthy of outrage, noting its creative play on the pressure to end sales.

“Well, if it served something (self or otherwise) is fine...,” a netizen said. “I think this is NOT serving anything or anyone!! just a silly copy & dumb play on words with an unsavoury distraction!”

“It’s awkward and unfunny, but does not merit outrage. purely for clicks,” another said.

A user pointed out that they are all AI-generated images — “What’s the big deal then?”

“It grabs attention, the images are AI, it's not very funny, I agree, but what’s the harm? Who is it insensitive to? Calling for a boycott, lol, get a life!” added another user.

A netizen said, “Nothing wrong with the ad. And that it’s getting so much attention and hate, means it is serving the purpose.”

However, many netizens were left fuming at the “very bad analogy” used by Flipkart in its promotion, even though the images were AI-generated.

“While promoting freedom sale, Flipkart is giving customers the option to seek freedom from them. Imagine if the owner passes away, will the company make a similar post on him with a freedom sale?” a user said.

“Utterly despicable! Pathetic of you, Flipkart,” commented a user. “Despicable...even if the images are AI-generated, that's a very bad analogy... couldn't the marketing team come up with something better?” another added.

“Such an advertisement only goes on to show the brain rot in the corporate world. Sure, there are targets to achieve, but if an industry leader's marketing team comes up with such an idea, then we are truly, pardon my French, f**ked!” said a user.

A netizen commented, “We should leave normal people with dignity in death. This ad is insensitive and inhuman.”

“Shameful. Absolutely disgraceful and in extremely poor taste. Flipkart must apologise, and the ad agency responsible should be shown the door. It's time to flip the cart,” said another.