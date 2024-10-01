Flipkart’s Re 1 auto rides take Bengaluru by storm; netizens say ‘more impossible than…’

Ahead of its Big Billion Days sale, Walmart-owned e-commerce marketplace Flipkart launched a campaign in Bengaluru, offering auto-rickshaw rides at just Re 1 during peak traffic hours. This quickly gained attention on social media, with netizens claiming that it was "more impossible" than me getting a reply from a crush.

The Flipkart UPI campaign, according to the company, aimed to ease Bangaloreans' daily commutes, which are exacerbated by chaotic traffic during peak office hours, along with the inconvenience of auto rickshaw drivers preferring cash over digital payments.

Activated at select locations during peak office hours, the company equipped local auto rickshaws with Flipkart's UPI payment systems. "This helped reduce costs for the riders and encouraged the use of UPI for day-to-day transactions," Flipkart said.

Within one hour, the e-commerce company shared, several rides were booked as it addressed two common issues in Bengaluru: the difficulty of finding auto-rickshaws during peak office hours and the hassle of carrying cash.

The campaign triggered a meme fest on X, as users from Bengaluru and other states alike were in disbelief to learn about the offer. While some netizens lauded Flipkart's marketing move, some complained about what the non-Bangalore people did to not get the same offers.

“So Flipkart UPI woke up and casually told the people of Bengaluru that they no longer need to worry about Auto rides rejection. Goated marketing move in my opinion. Watch how Flipkart UPI changed the game!” a user commented.

"Auto at ₹1 in Bangalore sounds more impossible than me getting a reply from my crush, but FK UPI did it. Watch how Flipkart UPI changed the game!" another said.

A non-Bengaluru resident said: “No man, what have we non-Bangalore people done to not get these Re 1 auto rides? Hume bhi waise hi reject karte hain ye Autowaale, listen to us Flipkart UPI”

“Aj auto ride 9-11 tk 1 rupee mili hai Bangalore me.. mujhe ek rupee ka coin dekhe zamana ho gya.. 1 rupee ki jagah toffee lene band karo,” a user added.

