Flipkart’s Re 1 auto rides take Bengaluru by storm; netizens say ‘more impossible than…’

To promote its Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart offered Re 1 auto-rickshaw rides in Bengaluru, quickly capturing social media attention.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published1 Oct 2024, 07:56 PM IST
The campaign aimed to ease traffic issues while encouraging UPI usage, leading to a flood of memes and varied reactions from netizens.
The campaign aimed to ease traffic issues while encouraging UPI usage, leading to a flood of memes and varied reactions from netizens.(X)

Ahead of its Big Billion Days sale, Walmart-owned e-commerce marketplace Flipkart launched a campaign in Bengaluru, offering auto-rickshaw rides at just Re 1 during peak traffic hours. This quickly gained attention on social media, with netizens claiming that it was "more impossible" than me getting a reply from a crush.

The Flipkart UPI campaign, according to the company, aimed to ease Bangaloreans' daily commutes, which are exacerbated by chaotic traffic during peak office hours, along with the inconvenience of auto rickshaw drivers preferring cash over digital payments.

Activated at select locations during peak office hours, the company equipped local auto rickshaws with Flipkart's UPI payment systems. "This helped reduce costs for the riders and encouraged the use of UPI for day-to-day transactions," Flipkart said.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 50 Pro goes below ₹30,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Within one hour, the e-commerce company shared, several rides were booked as it addressed two common issues in Bengaluru: the difficulty of finding auto-rickshaws during peak office hours and the hassle of carrying cash.

The campaign triggered a meme fest on X, as users from Bengaluru and other states alike were in disbelief to learn about the offer. While some netizens lauded Flipkart's marketing move, some complained about what the non-Bangalore people did to not get the same offers.

“So Flipkart UPI woke up and casually told the people of Bengaluru that they no longer need to worry about Auto rides rejection. Goated marketing move in my opinion. Watch how Flipkart UPI changed the game!” a user commented.

Also Read | Bengaluru woman orders iPhone 15 on Flipkart, ’fake’ delivery boy shows up

"Auto at 1 in Bangalore sounds more impossible than me getting a reply from my crush, but FK UPI did it. Watch how Flipkart UPI changed the game!" another said.

A non-Bengaluru resident said: “No man, what have we non-Bangalore people done to not get these Re 1 auto rides? Hume bhi waise hi reject karte hain ye Autowaale, listen to us Flipkart UPI”

“Aj auto ride 9-11 tk 1 rupee mili hai Bangalore me.. mujhe ek rupee ka coin dekhe zamana ho gya.. 1 rupee ki jagah toffee lene band karo,” a user added.

Also Read | Flipkart’s online sellers sue CCI over antitrust probe

Check out memes here:

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 07:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsFlipkart’s Re 1 auto rides take Bengaluru by storm; netizens say ‘more impossible than…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-160.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-160.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.