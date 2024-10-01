Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Flipkart's Re 1 auto rides take Bengaluru by storm; netizens say ‘more impossible than…’

Flipkart's Re 1 auto rides take Bengaluru by storm; netizens say ‘more impossible than…’

Arshdeep Kaur

To promote its Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart offered Re 1 auto-rickshaw rides in Bengaluru, quickly capturing social media attention.

The campaign aimed to ease traffic issues while encouraging UPI usage, leading to a flood of memes and varied reactions from netizens.

Ahead of its Big Billion Days sale, Walmart-owned e-commerce marketplace Flipkart launched a campaign in Bengaluru, offering auto-rickshaw rides at just Re 1 during peak traffic hours. This quickly gained attention on social media, with netizens claiming that it was "more impossible" than me getting a reply from a crush.

The Flipkart UPI campaign, according to the company, aimed to ease Bangaloreans' daily commutes, which are exacerbated by chaotic traffic during peak office hours, along with the inconvenience of auto rickshaw drivers preferring cash over digital payments.

Activated at select locations during peak office hours, the company equipped local auto rickshaws with Flipkart's UPI payment systems. "This helped reduce costs for the riders and encouraged the use of UPI for day-to-day transactions," Flipkart said.

Within one hour, the e-commerce company shared, several rides were booked as it addressed two common issues in Bengaluru: the difficulty of finding auto-rickshaws during peak office hours and the hassle of carrying cash.

The campaign triggered a meme fest on X, as users from Bengaluru and other states alike were in disbelief to learn about the offer. While some netizens lauded Flipkart's marketing move, some complained about what the non-Bangalore people did to not get the same offers.

“So Flipkart UPI woke up and casually told the people of Bengaluru that they no longer need to worry about Auto rides rejection. Goated marketing move in my opinion. Watch how Flipkart UPI changed the game!" a user commented.

"Auto at 1 in Bangalore sounds more impossible than me getting a reply from my crush, but FK UPI did it. Watch how Flipkart UPI changed the game!" another said.

A non-Bengaluru resident said: “No man, what have we non-Bangalore people done to not get these Re 1 auto rides? Hume bhi waise hi reject karte hain ye Autowaale, listen to us Flipkart UPI"

“Aj auto ride 9-11 tk 1 rupee mili hai Bangalore me.. mujhe ek rupee ka coin dekhe zamana ho gya.. 1 rupee ki jagah toffee lene band karo," a user added.

Check out memes here:

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.