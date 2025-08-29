Flooding at Pakistan's Wagah border goes viral, netizens say ‘but they will still cry for water’

Amid Pakistan's devastating floods, a striking video from the Wagah-Attari border has gone viral, capturing sharp contrasts from either sides of the border. On the Pakistan side of the border, floodwaters surged the parade ground, with one social media user hilariously claiming “but they will still cry for water”.

Across the border gates, however, the Indian side remained largely in order—its grounds neat and clean, save for little of the floodwater from the Pakistan side.

The undated video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, has evoked hilarious reactions from social media users, with netizens flooding the comments section of the X post.

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, BSF Inspector General (Punjab Frontier) Atul Fulzele said that there has been no waterlogging at any of the three flag-lowering ceremony sites—Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadqi—over the past few days, reported Times of India.

‘Even tourist spots not…’ The jarring visual of one side submerged while the other stood dry quickly drew widespread reactions.

“Even tourist spots are not well maintained in Lahore,” commented one user.

“That's why Asim Munir called Pakistan a Garbage Truck and India a Mercedes,” posted another user.

“So satisfying,” added another netizen.

Amid all these comments, multiple users claimed that it is an old video, and construction is currently underway on the Pakistan side.

Pakistan floods Incessant rains in Pakistan triggered floods which displaced nearly 250,000 people. Officials said more than 1 million people were affected, with crops and businesses destroyed and many unable to leave their homes, reported AFP.

As many as 15 people were killed a day earlier in Gujranwala district and nearby villages, according to police. Forecasters said more rain was expected Friday, after a two-day pause, and could continue into next week, as per news agency reports.