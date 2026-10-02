FlyDubai incident involving a Dubai to Tel Aviv flight continues to be in the news as investigation is currently underway. As Indian Captain Smit Machchhar it is being praised by global leaders and Indian across the country, a few passengers who stepped in to take control of the flight after the alleged attack have also gained attention.

Meet hero passenger A passenger, identified as Yaniv Hayun, 50, is being praised as a hero. He and three other Israeli passengers managed to subdue the co-pilot who allegedly stabbed the Captain in a reported attempt to crash the flight. The FlyDubai flight FZ1073 was carrying more than 170 people on Wednesday when the incident took place.

The confrontation in the cockpit triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop about 16,000 feet within two minutes before transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to the FlyDubai flight incident involving Captain Smit Machchhar? ⌵ The incident occurred when the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar in an attempt to crash the FlyDubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, leading to chaos in the cockpit. 2 How did Yaniv Hayun manage to stabilize the aircraft during the FlyDubai incident? ⌵ Yaniv Hayun learned to stabilize a nose-diving aircraft from the TV show 'Air Crash Investigation', which enabled him to pull up the steering control and safely land the plane in Saudi Arabia. 3 What is the significance of the TV show 'Air Crash Investigation' in this incident? ⌵ Yaniv Hayun credited 'Air Crash Investigation' for teaching him how to stabilize the aircraft during the crisis, highlighting its educational value regarding real aviation emergencies. 4 Why has Captain Smit Machchhar been hailed as a hero after the FlyDubai incident? ⌵ Captain Smit Machchhar is regarded as a hero for his bravery in attempting to maintain control of the flight despite being gravely injured, which ultimately helped avert a catastrophic disaster. 5 Where can I watch 'Air Crash Investigation' to learn more about aviation safety? ⌵ 'Air Crash Investigation' is available for streaming in India on JioHotstar, where you can access multiple seasons of this informative series.

How was the flight stabilised After the incident, Hayun said that he knew how to stabilise a nose-diving aircraft. He added that he learnt it from an aircrash TV show, as reported by Reuters.

He reportedly managed to pull up the steering control and landed the plane safely in Saudi Arabia with the help of a second air crew aboard.

According to Reuters, Hayun was travelling with his wife and two daughters. He owns a sewage pumping company, added the news agency.

After arriving from Saudi Arabia at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, Hayun opened up about what happened on the fateful flight.

"We knew there was an attack because a woman screamed 'stabbing' and the plane shook," he said, adding, "At that moment I ran to the cockpit, and the plane dived."

He met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and shared a hug. He said that the stabbed Indian pilot managed to open the cockpit door before collapsing.

"One (pilot) was down and one was on the controls, and another person came in with me, I grabbed the assailant and put him in a chokehold, and pulled him out," he told Netanyahu as seen in a video shared by the PM's office.

Which TV show saved FlyDubai crash When asked how he knew what to do in the moments before another pilot aboard, Hayun said, "I watch Air Crash Investigation."

Air Crash Investigation or Mayday is a documentaryTV series, focusing on real aviation accidents using real-life interviews, cockpit data, eyewitnesses, expert opinion and investigation findings.

The Canadian documentary first premiered in 2003. The title of the show varies depending on region.