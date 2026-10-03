Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar’s old podcast resurfaces after mid-air emergency: ‘Focus on flying, not selfies’

An old podcast featuring Indian pilot Smit Machchhar has gone viral after the Indian flydubai captain was identified as the pilot involved in a dramatic mid-air emergency on September 30.

What has caught fresh attention is Machchhar’s advice to young pilots in the conversation: focus on flying, gaining experience and refining skills rather than worrying about appearances on social media.

Smit Machchhar on skills over ‘selfies’ In the podcast, Machchhar spoke about how aspiring pilots should approach the early stages of their careers. Rather than developing preferences for a particular airline or aircraft, he advised young pilots to focus on building experience.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What advice did Smit Machchhar give to aspiring pilots in his podcast? ⌵ Smit Machchhar advised aspiring pilots to focus on gaining experience and refining their skills rather than developing preferences for specific airlines or worrying about their online image. 2 What happened during the incident involving flydubai Flight FZ1073? ⌵ During the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by the co-pilot during a confrontation inside the cockpit. This led to a rapid descent and an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. 3 How did Smit Machchhar manage to get help during the cockpit attack? ⌵ Despite his injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, which allowed passengers and crew to intervene and help subdue the co-pilot. 4 Why is Smit Machchhar's podcast gaining renewed attention after the flydubai emergency? ⌵ The podcast is receiving renewed attention because Machchhar's emphasis on the importance of experience and skill development for pilots is seen in the context of the crisis he faced during the emergency. 5 What role do cabin crew members play during in-flight emergencies, according to Machchhar? ⌵ Smit Machchhar highlighted the importance of cabin crew during emergencies, stating that while they are not trained for surgeries, they can save lives and are crucial when situations go wrong.

“And I always suggest to my kids as well; you know, at first don’t have preferences. No, I want to fly from here. Like, no. Fly. For a pilot to gain that experience and to refine your skills is what a pilot is. Not to post something online, you know. Selfie and all. This has changed so much,” Machchhar said.

The comments have gained renewed attention after the flydubai emergency, with his emphasis on experience and skill development being viewed in the context of the crisis he subsequently faced.

Check out the podcast here:

‘When things are going wrong, you need them’ Machchhar had also spoken about the role of cabin crew and their importance during emergencies.

“It is unfortunate how the entire outlook of people is there toward the crew, but when things are going wrong, you need them,” he added.

In another part of the conversation, he discussed the value of having trained professionals on board when an in-flight emergency occurs.

“I'm not saying they're trained to do surgeries and stuff, but then, they can save your life, you know?” the 50-year-old Mumbai native said.

What happened on the flydubai flight? Machchhar was the captain of flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when a violent confrontation occurred inside the cockpit.

According to reports, Machchhar was injured during the incident but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Reuters reported that Machchhar later described the incident during a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his hospital bed.

Also Read | Flydubai in focus after Smit Machchhar incident: 5 key facts