Flying to Leh cheaper than a Gurugram–Noida cab? Viral post on ‘surge pricing’ shocks internet

The next time you complain about airfare, you may want to check your cab bill instead. A post on social media has gone viral after a Delhi-based user pointed out that a flight ticket from the national capital to Leh was cheaper than taking a cab from Gurugram to Greater Noida.

Sharing screenshots to prove his point, the user — Aaraynsh — showed that a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Leh was priced at ₹1,540, while an Uber ride for the cross-city commute quoted a fare of ₹1,952.61.

“Today, flying from Delhi to Ladakh is cheaper than taking a cab from Gurgaon to Greater Noida,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a sharp discussion online.

Check out the tweet here:

While many users expressed frustration over the increasingly steep cab fares in NCR — especially during peak hours — some pointed out that it is currently the off-season for Ladakh, which could be why the airfare appeared unusually low.

A user joked, “Because Delhi to leh - 2 hours, Gurgaon to GN - 3.5 hours.”

“Sometime Delhi to Leh is ₹15,000 ticket. Abhi may be less as Leh has sub zero temperatures in winter and no water. So no one goes there in winter,” another user wrote.

The third user questioned, “Imagine planes are more affordable than cabs. Is this progress or a joke?”

Why do cab fares spike so high? Several factors contribute to the fare surge, especially in metro cities like Delhi-NCR:

High demand during rush hours or extreme weather pushes prices up.

Cab aggregators like Uber and Ola use dynamic pricing to balance supply and demand.

Rising fuel costs and longer-distance intercity routes are also key contributors. From memes to genuine concerns about affordability, the conversation continues to highlight a growing sentiment among commuters: road travel in NCR is increasingly expensive — sometimes more expensive than hopping on a plane.