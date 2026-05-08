Foaming watermelon goes viral — YouTuber Flying Beast shares shocking video of ‘fresh fruit’; netizens react

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, shared a video of a roadside-bought watermelon foaming heavily for hours after cutting. The YouTuber shared that the watermelon was bought the previous night from a local fruit vendor.

This comes weeks after the mysterious deaths of four members of a family in south Mumbai triggered panic and speculation around contaminated watermelons.

“Tarbooz Mein Nikala Zeher!!” Taneja said in the viral video.

Tanjea shared that his wife, Ritu, had bought the watermelons the previous night, but due to a lack of space in the fridge, she had left them on the kitchen counter.

However, when she cut the watermelon in the morning, it was foaming. He also shared that the fruit had been foaming for hours. "Jaise kisi ko zeher dete hain..." he said.

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Netizens react: Social media users, already terrified of watermelons because of the Mumbai case, called for strict checks on street vendors.

Sharing Taneja's experience, a netizen deemed it a “shocking incident” and said, “YouTuber Flying Beast bought a watermelon from a roadside seller. After cutting it, foam started continuously coming out from inside the watermelon.”

“Big grocery apps are monitored by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). But who checks these roadside fruit sellers? No expiry date. No quality check. No testing,” the user argued. “And crores of people eat these fruits daily, thinking they are ‘healthy’.”

“India seriously needs strict food checking on local street vendors too,” the netizen said.

However, many users also suggested that foaming was the result of natural fermentation where bacteria break down the fruit's sugars into gas and foam, often sped up by heat and overripeness, rendering the watermelon unsafe but not necessarily chemically adulterated.

“Man, we are surviving on these roadside vendors for many years now. Not all things need validation and approvals always,” a user said.

Another added, “It is just over matured watermelon. This foam is due to fermentation. What is happening to our youth population? Why are they are panic state all the time?”

“What does natural rotting have to do with FSSAI? Flying beast just does all this for views,” said a netizen.

“How do one know if fruit is good or bad without opening. It's normal in this scorching heat. Happened many times even when bought from big retailers with warehouse,” added another.

Mumbai family death The Dokadia family had hosted relatives at their residence, and hours after they left, the family of four — Abdulla Dokadia, his wife and two daughters, reportedly consumed pieces of watermelon at around 1 am. Hours later, they were rushed to the hospital for severe vomiting and diarrhoea, and died during the treatment.

Their deaths sparked widespread concern across Mumbai after early reports linked the incident to watermelon consumption.

However, according to the latest reports, investigators detected traces of zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical commonly used in rat poison, in samples collected from the deceased family members. “The watermelon sample also tested positive for zinc phosphide, while all other food items were negative.”