‘Look for men in turbans’: Food, first aid, refuge at Gurdwara, Sikh community help students protest at Jantar Mantar

Thousands of students aka cockroaches continue to protest at Jantar Mantar as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues its demand over alleged NEET paper leak. As several visuals from the protest site have taken over social media since Monday's Sansad Chalo march, a powerful message of compassion has emerged from the Sikh community.

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Sikh volunteers perform sewa at Jantar Mantar Several Sikh volunteers have been spotted at the protest site, distributing aid to students.

In new visuals, volunteers of Hemkunt Foundation were seen distributing dinner to students on Tuesday night. As per the organisation, burgers and water bottles were handed over to 10,000 people.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What support did the Sikh community provide to students protesting at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The Sikh community provided food, first aid, and shelter to students protesting at Jantar Mantar, notably through Gurdwaras like Bangla Sahib, which opened its doors to offer refuge and continuous langar. 2 Why were Gurdwaras crucial during the protests at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Gurdwaras served as safe havens where students could find shelter, receive first aid, and access food, especially during chaotic moments when clashes with police occurred. 3 How did volunteers assist students during the protests at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Volunteers were active in distributing food, providing first aid, and ensuring students had a safe place to rest, with organizations like the Hemkunt Foundation and Sachkhand Foundation leading these efforts. 4 Should I seek help from Sikh volunteers at Jantar Mantar if I'm in trouble? ⌵ Yes, you should look for individuals wearing turbans in the crowd for assistance, as they are part of the Sikh community offering help including food, medical aid, and shelter. 5 What types of food were provided to the students at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Food provided included items like burgers, pizzas, and vegetarian thalis, with several organizations and community members delivering meals to meet the needs of the protesting students.

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“1000s of students got first aid, shelter, and a place to wash up at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib since last evening. Langar and tea haven’t stopped once. The house of Guru Nanak opened its doors again- Rakab Ganj Sahib and gurdwaras across Delhi did the same,” posted the Community Development Director Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia on X.

The Sachkhand Foundation organised a pizza langar as part of its sewa at Jantar Mantar. Several videos of their initiative have gone viral on social media.

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Shelter, aid and protection from police Reaching out to students, a video of the organisation announced: “Yaha par ek sabse appeal hai choti si ki agar aapko koi bhi dikkat pareshani ho rahi hai. Aapko khana chahiye, police ka dar lag raha hai, aapko shelter chahiye, kuch bhi requirement hai ya aapko help chahiye, puri bheed me se aap paghdi dekh lena pakka help mil jayegi (I have one small request for everyone here. If you're facing any difficulty or problem—if you need food, if you're afraid of the police, if you need shelter, or if you have any other requirement or need any kind of help—just look for people wearing a turban in the crowd. You will definitely receive help.”

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Bangla Sahib offers refuge On Monday, the protest took a violent turn as police were seen chasing and dispersing protesters across central Delhi. In rescue, gates of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib opened to hundreds of youths as they fled from lathi charge, tear gas and chaos during the 20th July March.

Reportedly, those who were given shelter at the gurdwara slept in its common area. Langar continued to serve food to everyone who came.

"Everyone is welcome here. The common area and langar are open to everybody," Paramjit Singh Chandhok, Chief Advisor to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said on Tuesday.

Aftermath of 20th July Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered 10 FIRs in connection with the protests organised by CJP, reported news agency ANI.

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According to officials, four FIRs were registered at the Parliament Street police station while three were lodged at the Connaught Place police station. Additionally, one FIR each has been registered at the Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, and Kartavya Path police stations.

It is said that these FIRs pertain to different incidents and matters related to the maintenance of public order during the protest.

Investigations into all the registered cases are currently underway .

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.