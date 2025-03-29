Food vlogger Rocky Singh sheds 34 kg in a year, shuts down ‘use of Ozempic’ speculation with candid response

Food vlogger Rocky Singh surprised his followers with a dramatic weight loss update, revealing he has shed 34 kilos over the past year. In a post on X, Rocky Singh shared that his weight loss journey is nearing its final stage, with just nine kilos left to reach his goal.

Rocky Singh even referenced a T-shirt from last year to highlight the difference in his weight.

“34 kilos down this morning … and operation “firm up hanging skin” is almost at an end, Only 9 kilos to go .. it’s been 12 months now since I started trying … #rockysingh #weightoff ps - Same T shirt from last year,” Rocky Singh posted on X.

As reactions poured in congratulating him for his weight-loss journey over the past one year, one user asked if he had used Ozempic, a popular weight-loss drug, prompting a response from him.

“And no ozempic or some such?” the user asked.

To this, Rocky Singh replied thanked the user for asking him the ‘elephant in the room’ Ozempic question rather than assuming that he used the drug to prompt his weight loss.

“Nope … and thanks for asking instead of accusing … 🙂 still some decent wow left on twitter - the others like to trash people’s efforts and emotions. “Lose weight” were my mother’s last words to me .. so I’m doing it,” he said.

Responding to another user over “issues he faced in his health” question, Rocky Singh said, “I gave ZERO issues - I enjoyed my eating and drinking alcohol and smoking. I have only reduced my eating n drinking temporarily … I haven’t done this for anyone else or health reasons - just did it cause that’s the last thing my mom said to me before I lost her.”