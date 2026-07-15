Vlogger's food review at Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike leaves internet fuming: ‘Utterly disgusting’

A video by a food vlogger from climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has sparked a debate on social media, with many questioning the timing and nature of the content as Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike.

As Wangchuk's hunger strike entered its 18th day, content creator Aayush Sapra shared a video documenting the food being served to volunteers and supporters at the protest venue. The clip, centered around Sapra reviewing the meals available on-site, has since gone viral and divided opinion online.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: PIL in Delhi HC seeks urgent hospitalisation

Video filmed at Jantar Mantar goes viral In the video, Sapra walks through the protest venue, sampling different dishes and interacting with people present at the site.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike to protest against the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 2 What health issues is Sonam Wangchuk experiencing due to his hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg, has low blood pressure, muscle loss, and is reportedly in immense pain as his health continues to deteriorate. 3 What controversy arose from the food review video filmed at Wangchuk's protest site? ⌵ The video by food vlogger Aayush Sapra, which reviewed meals at the protest site while Wangchuk was on hunger strike, sparked criticism for its insensitivity and tone. 4 How has the public reacted to the food vlogger's video about the hunger strike protest? ⌵ Public reactions have been mixed, with many criticizing the video's timing and insensitivity, while others discussed broader themes regarding influencer culture. 5 What actions have been taken to address concerns about Wangchuk's health during his protest? ⌵ A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking urgent medical intervention for Wangchuk, emphasizing the need for hospital treatment and proper care.

Holding a bowl of chhole, he says, "Yahan we have chhole ki sabji. Roti khatam ho gayi hai. Demand bohot zyada hai. Sirf Sonam ji bhookhe hain, baki sab bhar bhar ke kha rahe hain. (Here we have chole. The rotis are finished because the demand is so high. Only Sonam ji is hungry, while everyone else is eating.)"

Later in the video, the vlogger continues speaking to attendees and says he feels like teasing Sonam Wangchuk with the samosas and chutney he is eating.

While food for volunteers and supporters is commonly arranged at protest sites, the video drew attention because it focused on reviewing meals at a venue where Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk is 'stupid': Social media post goes viral amid hunger strike

Sapra also addressed the irony in the video, saying he chose to review the food because many of his viewers had requested such content.

Social media users debate timing and sensitivity of the content The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, prompting a wave of criticism alongside broader discussions about influencer content and the appropriateness of the video's tone.

One user wrote, "Imagine risking your life for this hellhole morally deprived nation? You can blame the government day and night but you have to understand the general public of this nation is equally morally dead. They will unleash unprecedented amount of vile jokes on him if he dies protesting."

Another commented, "It's utterly disgusting watching him spew such vile, nonsensical garbage while stuffing his face. What a pathetic and tasteless thing to joke about. The audacity makes me so mad."

A third user wrote, "I was literally watching this video right now, the audacity of some people is insane. like."

Another social media user remarked, “Only a food vlogger could hear hunger strike and think Let's see what's on the menu.”

A fifth comment read, "Indian influencers naively bring out their absolute worst for everyone to see."

The video has continued to circulate online, with users remaining divided over whether it was an insensitive attempt at content creation or simply a review of the food arrangements made for volunteers at the protest site.

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday criticised the Centre over its "silence" as activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 18th day at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.