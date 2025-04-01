Fooling social media with AI? Musicians ’expose’ shocking truth behind viral video; netizens react

Two musicians recently alleged that a viral video of a content creator, mimicking voices of Bollywood's celebrated singers such as Sonu Nigam, Atif Aslam, Kailash Ker, among others, was made using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The musicians claimed that social media can be "fooled" using AI.

The duo created a clip to show how anyone can create a similar viral video just by merging their own voice, with the voice clips of any particular singer. The result? You could have your own video, where you are mimicking Atif Aslam, Sonu Nigam or any prominent singer you wish to sound like - all at one go.

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of both the viral video and the musicians' post.

The viral video For the unversed, a video of a man singing in 11 voices recently went viral, with several netizens expressing their awe for the man. His change in vocals, from Sonu Nigam to Arijit Singh, were so accurate, netizens claimed he could be more ‘dangerous than AI’.

Take a look at the video here:

What the musicians claimed The musicians, Anshuman Sharma, and Aditya Kalwa, however, claimed that the video was purely AI's craft. They created a similar video, which has already amassed over three lakh views.

Netizens have been thanking the musicians for the clip, with many claiming that they had actually believed that the man was talented.

‘Let it sink in…’ Reacting to the video, one social media user commented:

“Watched this five to let it sink in that I was fooled, yes I was fooled 🙂”

"Bro thank you so much. I tried everything to tell others that it is an AI thing but no one believed," wrote another user.

“ Vocal Ghibli,” stated another, potentially referring to ChatGPT's abilites to create Studio Ghibli style images which have taken over the internet.

Art vs AI debate: How Studio Ghibli's images took over It is not just the viral videos, but ChatGPT's recent Studio Ghibli styple photos have also stirred up the Art vs AI debate. Ever since Open AI rolled out ChatGPT's native image generation feature for free users, social media has been flooded by Ghibli-style images. Advertisement

Amid all the hype, several netizens pointed out how Ghibli founder Miyazaki's work was being replicated incessantly, without any regard for the creator's hard work, his efforts in building an anime with hand-drawn animation.

Previously, in an interview, Miyazaki Hayao had even called AI-generated animation an “insult to life itself.”

Such instances have left many questioning, can AI replace human creativity. What do you think? Let us know.