British author Neil Gaiman is facing fresh allegations of sexual assault from multiple women, following similar accusations reported months ago, according to a cover story in New York Magazine's entertainment website Vulture.

Eight women have accused Gaiman of assault, coercion or abuse in an article titled “There Is No Safe Word”. Among the accusers is Scarlett Pavlovich, who used to babysit Neil Gaiman's child.

Scarlett Pavlovich has claimed that she was close to Amanda Palmer, Neil Gaiman’s ex-wife, and used to babysit their child when she was away. During her encounter with Neil Gaiman, he encouraged her to take a bath in their old garden tub and joined her later. The author wanted Pavlovich to call him “master”. She replied to him, saying, “No, I’m not confident with my body”.

In one such scenario, Gaiman asked Pavlovich to eat her vomit after an alleged sexual assault attempt.

Pavlovich reached out to Amanda Palmer and filed a police report. However, the case did not go forward. She later signed a non-disclosure agreement over the alleged sexual agreement. Gaiman paid her $9,200 over a period of nine months regarding this issue.

In July 2024, another woman identified as K accused Gaiman of sexual abuse, according to a report by British news outlet Tortoise Media. She first met Neil Gaiman at a book signing in Sarasota, Florida, in 2003 when she was 18 years old.

Gaiman denied all such allegations when the reports emerged in 2024. In the case of Pavlovich, he said that she had a health concern due to which she had false memories.