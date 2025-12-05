‘Forced to pay ₹71,000 for Air India ticket ’as IndiGo’s Chennai–Delhi flight got cancelled, says flyer

As IndiGo’s nationwide flight cancellations stretch into a fourth day, a social media user’s first-hand account is underlining the real cost of the disruption — both emotionally, and financially. On Reddit (r/india), user bootpalishAgain shared a harrowing experience after their late-night flight from Chennai to New Delhi was abruptly cancelled, forcing them to book a far costlier ticket to reach on time for an urgent family commitment.

A last-minute cancellation The user said they had booked the 8:30 pm Chennai–Delhi flight with IndiGo, only to receive a cancellation confirmation just hours before takeoff. Their brother’s engagement ceremony was scheduled for the next day in Delhi — and there was no option but to quickly rebook. Attempts to find flights with other carriers proved futile; listings on travel portals like Yatra had vanished almost entirely, and the few seats available on Air India were listed at a dramatically inflated price.

“My 8.5k IndiGo flight that got cancelled forced me to buy a 71k Air India flight instead,” the user wrote. They lamented how “capitalists” were profiting from the sudden spike in fare, while IndiGo — embroiled in regulatory tussles with DGCA — offered only a refund with a 3-4 day wait. With the engagement an unavoidable obligation, the user called on fellow travellers and corporate travel managers to boycott IndiGo flights moving forward.

Systemic disruption — or pressure tactic on regulator? This personal story comes against a backdrop of widespread chaos across IndiGo’s operations. As of Friday, all domestic flights departing from Delhi’s IGI Airport were cancelled till midnight, with similar shutdowns at major hubs like Bengaluru and Chennai. The disruptions — now lasting four straight days — have stranded thousands of passengers and seen fares skyrocket overnight.

Industry observers attribute the breakdown to a severe shortage of pilots and crew, triggered by the rollout of stricter rest and duty hour regulations introduced by the DGCA’s revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. IndiGo admitted that planning lapses and roster mismanagement caused the disruption.

In response, the regulator has taken several steps: issuing a circular to form a high-level investigation panel, granting IndiGo temporary exemptions on duty-hour rules, and even deputising its own inspectors to operate flights.

Passengers pay the price while fares surge The Reddit post captures the frustration felt by many travellers who originally opted for cost-effective IndiGo tickets, banked on connectivity, and ended up paying quadruple to reach on time. With the usual links through travel portals disrupted, demand for alternate flights shot up, causing fares to spike to ₹70,000– ₹80,000 or more for short-haul domestic legs — a dramatic jump from routine fares of under ₹10,000.

While IndiGo has promised automatic refunds for cancelled flights and accommodation for stranded passengers, many travellers say that doesn’t address the immediate distress and financial burden of rebooking at short notice.

Government steps in — investigation, relief, but chaos continues The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has established a four-member panel to investigate the root causes of IndiGo’s operational collapse. The inquiry will examine staffing, roster planning and scheduling gaps, and aims to deliver a report within two weeks. Meanwhile, the regulator has withdrawn certain duty-rest restrictions and allowed IndiGo temporary flexibility until 10 February 2026 to restore stable operations.

The government has also issued directives to ensure all cancelled-flight tickets are refunded automatically, and hotels or alternate transport arranged for stranded passengers. A 24×7 helpline has been set up to assist commuters.

What this Reddit account reveals — beyond mere numbers The post by bootpalishAgain reveals the human cost of large-scale airline disruptions: missed life-events, sudden surges in expenses, and distrust in the system. It underscores how deeply people rely — and often gamble — on low-cost carriers, only to be left scrambling when operational breakdowns occur.

As IndiGo scrambles to get its network back on track, and the regulator pushes for accountability and long-term stability, it remains to be seen whether passengers who were forced to shell out huge additional sums will receive timely reparations — or even a formal acknowledgment of their distress.