Gujarat Police warns against Garba partner for rent: ‘Forehead kiss for ₹2,000, basic dance steps for ₹1,000’

Renting a partner might be a popular concept to beat loneliness in East Asian countries like Japan and South Korea. Clearly, it is not the best option for India. Previously, the concept of 'rent a boyfriend' in Delhi went viral. Now the viral idea has reached Gujarat ahead of Navratri 2026.

Gujarat Police reacts to viral Garba partner ad On Monday, the Gujarat Police issued a warning against “rent a Garba partner” ads and posts online, especially on Instagram. The posts arrived ahead of Navratri 2026, which falls in October this year.

In one such post, Garba partners were advertised for renting under different categories, mainly silver, gold and platinum. Each of them provides different hours and services in the 'packages' which start at ₹1,000 and go up to ₹2,000.

Also Read | Rent a boyfriend in Delhi starting at ₹1,500, internet goes wild

Renting Garba partner: What is it? For ₹1,000, the silver package includes two hours at garba, matching outfits, basic dance steps and 'awkward but cute selfies.' For ₹1,500, the gold package offers four hours at garba alongside 'cute backstory', matching outfits, reels and photos for Instagram and an optional service of 'call your friends bhai and bhabhi.' The platinum package at ₹2,000, comes with all day garba, best dance moves, 'kiss your forehead after garba', 'help you with your dupatta and jhumka' and 'get you home safe or to the after-party' services.

Cybercrime warns against fraud Reacting to the services, Lavina Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime Branch) said in a video, “We are currently investigating the rent-a-partner posts on social media. We are checking if there is fraud or malafide intentions in such posts."

“But regardless, everyone must be careful of links sent for payment or attachments with photos in them, which could have fraud links embedded in them that could hack messaging apps or bank accounts. If anyone knows of such frauds, they should approach the nearest police station,” Sinha added.

Garba is a traditional devotional dance from Gujarat. It is deeply celebrated and performed throughout the nine nights of the Navratri festival.