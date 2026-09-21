Gujarat Police warns against Garba partner for rent: ‘Forehead kiss for ₹2,000, basic dance steps for ₹1,000’

Renting a partner might be a popular concept to beat loneliness in East Asian countries like Japan and South Korea. Clearly, it is not the best option for India. Previously, the concept of 'rent a boyfriend' in Delhi went viral. Now the viral idea has reached Gujarat ahead of Navratri 2026.

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Gujarat Police reacts to viral Garba partner ad On Monday, the Gujarat Police issued a warning against “rent a Garba partner” ads and posts online, especially on Instagram. The posts arrived ahead of Navratri 2026, which falls in October this year.

In one such post, Garba partners were advertised for renting under different categories, mainly silver, gold and platinum. Each of them provides different hours and services in the 'packages' which start at ₹1,000 and go up to ₹2,000.

Also Read | Rent a boyfriend in Delhi starting at ₹1,500, internet goes wild

Renting Garba partner: What is it? For ₹1,000, the silver package includes two hours at garba, matching outfits, basic dance steps and 'awkward but cute selfies.' For ₹1,500, the gold package offers four hours at garba alongside 'cute backstory', matching outfits, reels and photos for Instagram and an optional service of 'call your friends bhai and bhabhi.' The platinum package at ₹2,000, comes with all day garba, best dance moves, 'kiss your forehead after garba', 'help you with your dupatta and jhumka' and 'get you home safe or to the after-party' services.

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Cybercrime warns against fraud Reacting to the services, Lavina Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime Branch) said in a video, “We are currently investigating the rent-a-partner posts on social media. We are checking if there is fraud or malafide intentions in such posts."

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“But regardless, everyone must be careful of links sent for payment or attachments with photos in them, which could have fraud links embedded in them that could hack messaging apps or bank accounts. If anyone knows of such frauds, they should approach the nearest police station,” Sinha added.

Garba is a traditional devotional dance from Gujarat. It is deeply celebrated and performed throughout the nine nights of the Navratri festival.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 This year, Chaitra Navratri 2026 will begin on Sunday, October 11, with Maa Shailputri worshipped on Day 1, with orange as the colour of the day. Day 2 on Monday, October 12, will be dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, with white as the designated colour. It is followed by Maa Chandraghanta on Tuesday, October 13, with red. On Wednesday, October 14, devotees will worship Maa Kushmanda, with royal blue as the colour. Thursday, October 15, will mark Maa Skandamata’s day, with yellow. Day 6 on Friday. October 16, will be dedicated to Maa Katyayani, with green, followed by Maa Kalaratri on Saturday, October 17, with grey. Durga Ashtami on Sunday, October 18, will be dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, with purple while Maha Navami on Monday, October 19, will be observed in honour of Maa Siddhidatri, with peacock green. The festival will conclude with Vijayadashami or Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Gujarat Police warns against Garba partner for rent: ‘Forehead kiss for ₹2,000, basic dance steps for ₹1,000’