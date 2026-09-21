Gujarat Police warns against Garba partner for rent: ‘Forehead kiss for ₹2,000, basic dance steps for ₹1,000’

Renting a partner might be a popular concept to beat loneliness in East Asian countries like Japan and South Korea. Clearly, it is not the best option for India. Previously, the concept of 'rent a boyfriend' in Delhi went viral. Now the viral idea has reached Gujarat ahead of Navratri 2026.
On Monday, the Gujarat Police issued a warning against “rent a Garba partner” ads and posts online, especially on Instagram. The posts arrived ahead of Navratri 2026, which falls in October this year.
In one such post, Garba partners were advertised for renting under different categories, mainly silver, gold and platinum. Each of them provides different hours and services in the 'packages' which start at ₹1,000 and go up to ₹2,000.
For ₹1,000, the silver package includes two hours at garba, matching outfits, basic dance steps and 'awkward but cute selfies.' For ₹1,500, the gold package offers four hours at garba alongside 'cute backstory', matching outfits, reels and photos for Instagram and an optional service of 'call your friends bhai and bhabhi.' The platinum package at ₹2,000, comes with all day garba, best dance moves, 'kiss your forehead after garba', 'help you with your dupatta and jhumka' and 'get you home safe or to the after-party' services.
Reacting to the services, Lavina Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime Branch) said in a video, “We are currently investigating the rent-a-partner posts on social media. We are checking if there is fraud or malafide intentions in such posts."
“But regardless, everyone must be careful of links sent for payment or attachments with photos in them, which could have fraud links embedded in them that could hack messaging apps or bank accounts. If anyone knows of such frauds, they should approach the nearest police station,” Sinha added.
Garba is a traditional devotional dance from Gujarat. It is deeply celebrated and performed throughout the nine nights of the Navratri festival.
This year, Chaitra Navratri 2026 will begin on Sunday, October 11, with Maa Shailputri worshipped on Day 1, with orange as the colour of the day. Day 2 on Monday, October 12, will be dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, with white as the designated colour. It is followed by Maa Chandraghanta on Tuesday, October 13, with red. On Wednesday, October 14, devotees will worship Maa Kushmanda, with royal blue as the colour. Thursday, October 15, will mark Maa Skandamata’s day, with yellow. Day 6 on Friday. October 16, will be dedicated to Maa Katyayani, with green, followed by Maa Kalaratri on Saturday, October 17, with grey. Durga Ashtami on Sunday, October 18, will be dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, with purple while Maha Navami on Monday, October 19, will be observed in honour of Maa Siddhidatri, with peacock green. The festival will conclude with Vijayadashami or Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.