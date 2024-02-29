International artists and prominent personalities are arriving in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The three-day event will include various activities and cultural themes for the guests to enjoy.

International artists including J Brown and Adam Blackstone have started reaching Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12 this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bollywood actor Salman Khan also arrived in Jamnagar last night for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The pre-wedding celebrations began with ‘Anna Seva’ on February 28. Both Mukesh Ambani and the to-be groom's son Anant Ambani served the villagers of Jogvad near Reliance Township in Jamnagar as part of an ‘Anna Seva’. They served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From 1-3 March, the Ambani family will have a three-day gala event in Jamnagar. On day 1, there will be a cocktail party for the guests dubbed as 'An Evening in Everland', while on Day 2 guests will be taken for 'A Walk on the Wildside'. They have been advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes.

On Day 3, the guests will be celebrating the cultural heritage of India with 'Hastakshar' as the theme.

Around 1,000 guests are expected to attend the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia President Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, , CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar next month.

Founder and CEO Steel Perlot Michelle Ritter, Founder Schmidt Futures Eric Schmidt, Founding and Managing Partner Sherpalo Ram Shriram, CEO Sanmina Corp Jure Sola, CEO Enterprise GP Jim Teague, Group Chairman HSBC Holdings Plc Mark Tucker, and journalist Fareed Zakaria are among some of the other expected guests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)

